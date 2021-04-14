Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public infrastructure to benefit residents of Western Newfoundland

STEPHENVILLE, NL, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The health, safety, and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities - and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done as we prepare to recover and build back better.

Strategic investments in efficient and modern upgrades to educational and drinking water infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Western Newfoundland residents have access to reliable services that support a healthy community.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and the Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs, announced funding for seven infrastructure projects in Western Newfoundland.

Project upgrades announced today include; window replacements at Canon Richards High in Flower's Cove, improvements to the Hawke's Bay pumphouse, including all civil, mechanical, electrical and watermain fittings will help to reduce maintenance costs, and provide a more reliable service. Public and provincial buildings in Stephenville, as well as the lighting at the College of the North Atlantic's St. Anthony Campus, will also be upgraded.

These projects will benefit the community by providing an improved learning environment for students, and help to make facilities more efficient and more inclusive for residents.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream and the Small Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $407,000, and the participating municipalities investing over $29,000.

Quotes

"Our government is taking strong and swift action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, and is investing in projects that will grow local economies as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's announcement is integral to this work, as it will improve public infrastructure for four communities in West Newfoundland. We will continue to make investments like these, as they will help create jobs, and build cleaner, more sustainable, and more inclusive communities for everyone."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"All of our infrastructure is important to our communities and to the people who live them, and like all infrastructure, it requires maintenance and upkeep. By investing in our municipal infrastructure and public building, we can ensure that people can continue to depend on them for the services they provide."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $520 million towards over 667 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 667 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects to 80% in the provinces. Federal funding will cover 100% of the cost of projects in the territories and for projects with Indigenous recipients.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador have supported many of these projects in communities throughout Western Newfoundland , including the Seal Cove Road Water and Sewer project in Stephenville Crossing , and the Lady Diana Crescent Water and Sewer project in Massey Drive.

Backgrounder - Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public infrastructure to benefit residents of Western Newfoundland

Project Information:

Location Project Title Project Details Fund Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Flower's Cove Canon Richards High Window Replacement Replacement of the existing windows at Canon Richards High. CVRIS $264,000 $66,000 $0 Hawke's Bay Pump House Upgrades Upgrades to the pumphouse, including to all civil, mechanical, electrical and watermain fittings to reduce maintenance costs and provide a reliable service to residents. SCF $96,719 $164,449 $29,019 Stephenville Stephenville Public Building - New Accessible Exterior Entrance Installation of an elevator/lift to create an accessible entrance for the building. CVRIS $400,000 $100,000 $0 Stephenville Stephenville Correctional Center Flooring Upgrades Upgrades to the flooring at the Stephenville Correctional Center. CVRIS $52,000 $13,000 $0 Stephenville Stephenville Correctional Center Fire Alarm Replacement Replacement of the fire alarm at the Stephenville Correctional Center. CVRIS $104,000 $26,000 $0 Stephenville Stephenville Arts and Culture Center Theatre Lighting Upgrade Upgrades to the theatre lighting at the Stephenville Arts and Culture Center. CVRIS $68,000 $17,000 $0 St. Anthony College of the North Atlantic (St. Anthony Campus) Lighting Upgrade Upgrades to the lighting at the College of the North Atlantic's St. Anthony Campus. CVRIS $84,000 $21,000 $0

