Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public infrastructure and public transit for the St. John's Metropolitan Area

Apr 16, 2021, 11:51 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure public infrastructure is safe and reliable.
Both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.
Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's, announced funding to support 15 public building and public transit projects in the St. John's Metropolitan Area.
These projects improve essential components of public buildings in the St. John's Metropolitan Area. For example, windows will be replaced at the Prince of Wales Collegiate and Gonzaga High in St. John's, and at Holy Trinity High in Torbay. The Petten Building and Provincial Building 909 will receive new and reliable roofs. Further, the Duckworth Street Provincial Building will receive drainage system repairs, and the Supreme Court Building will receive HVAC improvements and accessibility upgrades for courtrooms.
In addition, St. John's residents will benefit from an upgrade to the electronic fare collection system on both Metrobus and GoBus (para-transit) services. This will improve accurate fare collection and the ability to offer real time mobile ticketing or phone payment options to public transit passengers.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.9 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing over $1.3 million towards the projects while the City of St. John's is providing $122,040 for one project.
"We're improving public infrastructure and transit in St. John's and Torbay to make our communities cleaner and more inclusive."
The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"This is the third time this week we have announced funding for infrastructure upgrades in our province. Provincial buildings often require maintenance and repairs, and we remain committed to addressing these needs. I look forward to working with the towns and federal government on funding for more projects."
The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure
"I thank the provincial and federal government for investing in infrastructure upgrades throughout St. John's. A portion of this funding is dedicated to upgrading the Metrobus fare collection system. Once implemented, we will see improvements for transit customers and the ability to pay using a mobile device. These upgrades will improve customer service, and support the sustainability of Metrobus and GoBus."
His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's
- Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
- Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.
- To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.
- Across Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Canada has invested more than $520 million in 667 infrastructure projects.
Backgrounder
Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public infrastructure and public transit for the St. John's Metropolitan Area
Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure program will support 15 public building and public transit projects in the St. John's Metropolitan Area.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.9 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing over $1.3 million towards the projects while the City of St. John's is providing $122,040 for one project.
Project Information:
|
Project Name
|
Location
|
Fund
|
Project Details
|
Federal
|
Provincial
|
Other
|
Prince of Wales
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Replacement of the windows
|
$1,200,000
|
$300,000
|
$0
|
Building
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Replacement of the roof at
|
$440,000
|
$110,000
|
$0
|
Government
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Upgrades to the security
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
$0
|
Supreme Court
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Accessibility upgrades for
|
$400,000
|
$100,000
|
$0
|
White Hills
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
HVAC system upgrades at
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
$0
|
Howley
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Upgrades to the existing
|
$24,000
|
$6,000
|
$0
|
Supreme Court
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
HVAC system improvements
|
$32,000
|
$8,000
|
$0
|
Richardson
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Furnace replacement at the
|
$24,000
|
$6,000
|
$0
|
Building 904
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Replacement of the Boiler
|
$16,000
|
$4,000
|
$0
|
Duckworth
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Repairs to the elevator sump
|
$16,000
|
$4,000
|
$0
|
Gonzaga High
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Replacement of the windows
|
$1,320,000
|
$330,000
|
$0
|
Confederation
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
West Block penthouse roof
|
$112,000
|
$28,000
|
$0
|
Petten
|
Municipality of St. John's
|
CVRIS
|
Replacement of the roof at
|
$444,000
|
$111,000
|
$0
|
Fare
|
City of St. John's
|
PTIS
|
Upgrading the electronic fare
|
$169,638
|
$126,347
|
$122,040
(City of
|
Holy Trinity
|
Municipality ofTorbay
|
CVRIS
|
Replacement of the roof at
|
$572,000
|
$143,000
|
$0
Associated links
Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html
Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map
Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):
www.canada.ca/coronavirus
Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html
Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html
