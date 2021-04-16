Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public infrastructure and public transit for the St. John's Metropolitan Area Français

Apr 16, 2021

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's, announced funding to support 15 public building and public transit projects in the St. John's Metropolitan Area.

These projects improve essential components of public buildings in the St. John's Metropolitan Area. For example, windows will be replaced at the Prince of Wales Collegiate and Gonzaga High in St. John's, and at Holy Trinity High in Torbay. The Petten Building and Provincial Building 909 will receive new and reliable roofs. Further, the Duckworth Street Provincial Building will receive drainage system repairs, and the Supreme Court Building will receive HVAC improvements and accessibility upgrades for courtrooms.

In addition, St. John's residents will benefit from an upgrade to the electronic fare collection system on both Metrobus and GoBus (para-transit) services. This will improve accurate fare collection and the ability to offer real time mobile ticketing or phone payment options to public transit passengers.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.9 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing over $1.3 million towards the projects while the City of St. John's is providing $122,040 for one project.

"We're improving public infrastructure and transit in St. John's and Torbay to make our communities cleaner and more inclusive."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is the third time this week we have announced funding for infrastructure upgrades in our province. Provincial buildings often require maintenance and repairs, and we remain committed to addressing these needs. I look forward to working with the towns and federal government on funding for more projects."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"I thank the provincial and federal government for investing in infrastructure upgrades throughout St. John's. A portion of this funding is dedicated to upgrading the Metrobus fare collection system. Once implemented, we will see improvements for transit customers and the ability to pay using a mobile device. These upgrades will improve customer service, and support the sustainability of Metrobus and GoBus."

His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
  • Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities. 
  • To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years. 
  • Across Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Canada has invested more than $520 million in 667 infrastructure projects.

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure program will support 15 public building and public transit projects in the St. John's Metropolitan Area.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.9 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing over $1.3 million towards the projects while the City of St. John's is providing $122,040 for one project.

Project Information:

Project Name

Location

Fund

Project Details

Federal
Funding

Provincial
Funding

Other
Funding

Prince of Wales
Collegiate Window
Replacement

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Replacement of the windows
at Prince of Wales
Collegiate

$1,200,000

$300,000

$0

Building
909 Roof
Replacement

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Replacement of the roof at
the provincial Building 909

$440,000

$110,000

$0

Government
House Security
System Upgrade

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Upgrades to the security
system at Government
House

$80,000

$20,000

$0

Supreme Court
Accessibility
Upgrades

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Accessibility upgrades for
courtrooms at the Supreme
Court building

$400,000

$100,000

$0

White Hills
Highways Depot
HVAC System Upgrades

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

HVAC system upgrades at
the White Hills Highways
Depot

$80,000

$20,000

$0

Howley
Building Locking
System Upgrade

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Upgrades to the existing
door locking system at the
Howley Building in St. John's

$24,000

$6,000

$0

Supreme Court
(St. John's) HVAC
System Improvements

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

HVAC system improvements
for courtrooms at the
Supreme Court in St. John's

$32,000

$8,000

$0

Richardson
Building Furnace
Replacement

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Furnace replacement at the
provincial Richardson
Building on Duckworth Street

$24,000

$6,000

$0

Building 904
Boiler Plant -
Boiler Blow Down
Tank Replacement

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Replacement of the Boiler
Blow Down Tank at provincial Building 904,
which houses the boiler
plant for surrounding facilities

$16,000

$4,000

$0

Duckworth
Street Office
Building Elevator
Sump Drainage

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Repairs to the elevator sump
drainage system at the
provincial office building at
285 Duckworth Street

$16,000

$4,000

$0

Gonzaga High
Window
Replacement

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Replacement of the windows
at Gonzaga High

$1,320,000

$330,000

$0

Confederation
Building, West
Block Penthouse Roof
Replacement

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

West Block penthouse roof
replacement at
Confederation Building

$112,000

$28,000

$0

Petten
Building Roof
Replacement

Municipality of St. John's

CVRIS

Replacement of the roof at
the Petten Building

$444,000

$111,000

$0

Fare
Collection
System
Upgrade

City of St. John's

PTIS

Upgrading the electronic fare
collection system on both
Metrobus and GoBus (para-
transit) services will include
upgrading the software and
hardware used for fare collection
onboard buses, and sub-contract
taxi service providers for the
para-transit service. This will
improve fare collection in taxis,
and the ability to offer real time
mobile ticketing / pay by p
hone to both public transit customers

$169,638

$126,347

$122,040

(City of
St. John's)

Holy Trinity
High Roof
Replacement

Municipality ofTorbay

CVRIS

Replacement of the roof at
Holy Trinity High

$572,000

$143,000

$0

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):
www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

