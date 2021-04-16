Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public infrastructure and public transit for the St. John's Metropolitan Area

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's, announced funding to support 15 public building and public transit projects in the St. John's Metropolitan Area.

These projects improve essential components of public buildings in the St. John's Metropolitan Area. For example, windows will be replaced at the Prince of Wales Collegiate and Gonzaga High in St. John's, and at Holy Trinity High in Torbay. The Petten Building and Provincial Building 909 will receive new and reliable roofs. Further, the Duckworth Street Provincial Building will receive drainage system repairs, and the Supreme Court Building will receive HVAC improvements and accessibility upgrades for courtrooms.

In addition, St. John's residents will benefit from an upgrade to the electronic fare collection system on both Metrobus and GoBus (para-transit) services. This will improve accurate fare collection and the ability to offer real time mobile ticketing or phone payment options to public transit passengers.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.9 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing over $1.3 million towards the projects while the City of St. John's is providing $122,040 for one project.

Quotes

"We're improving public infrastructure and transit in St. John's and Torbay to make our communities cleaner and more inclusive."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is the third time this week we have announced funding for infrastructure upgrades in our province. Provincial buildings often require maintenance and repairs, and we remain committed to addressing these needs. I look forward to working with the towns and federal government on funding for more projects."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"I thank the provincial and federal government for investing in infrastructure upgrades throughout St. John's. A portion of this funding is dedicated to upgrading the Metrobus fare collection system. Once implemented, we will see improvements for transit customers and the ability to pay using a mobile device. These upgrades will improve customer service, and support the sustainability of Metrobus and GoBus."

His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $520 million in 667 infrastructure projects.

Backgrounder - Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public infrastructure and public transit for the St. John's Metropolitan Area

Backgrounder

Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in public infrastructure and public transit for the St. John's Metropolitan Area

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure program will support 15 public building and public transit projects in the St. John's Metropolitan Area.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.9 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also contributing over $1.3 million towards the projects while the City of St. John's is providing $122,040 for one project.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Fund Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Other

Funding Prince of Wales

Collegiate Window

Replacement Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Replacement of the windows

at Prince of Wales

Collegiate $1,200,000 $300,000 $0 Building

909 Roof

Replacement Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Replacement of the roof at

the provincial Building 909 $440,000 $110,000 $0 Government

House Security

System Upgrade Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Upgrades to the security

system at Government

House $80,000 $20,000 $0 Supreme Court

Accessibility

Upgrades Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Accessibility upgrades for

courtrooms at the Supreme

Court building $400,000 $100,000 $0 White Hills

Highways Depot

HVAC System Upgrades Municipality of St. John's CVRIS HVAC system upgrades at

the White Hills Highways

Depot $80,000 $20,000 $0 Howley

Building Locking

System Upgrade Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Upgrades to the existing

door locking system at the

Howley Building in St. John's $24,000 $6,000 $0 Supreme Court

(St. John's) HVAC

System Improvements Municipality of St. John's CVRIS HVAC system improvements

for courtrooms at the

Supreme Court in St. John's $32,000 $8,000 $0 Richardson

Building Furnace

Replacement Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Furnace replacement at the

provincial Richardson

Building on Duckworth Street $24,000 $6,000 $0 Building 904

Boiler Plant -

Boiler Blow Down

Tank Replacement Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Replacement of the Boiler

Blow Down Tank at provincial Building 904,

which houses the boiler

plant for surrounding facilities $16,000 $4,000 $0 Duckworth

Street Office

Building Elevator

Sump Drainage Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Repairs to the elevator sump

drainage system at the

provincial office building at

285 Duckworth Street $16,000 $4,000 $0 Gonzaga High

Window

Replacement Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Replacement of the windows

at Gonzaga High $1,320,000 $330,000 $0 Confederation

Building, West

Block Penthouse Roof

Replacement Municipality of St. John's CVRIS West Block penthouse roof

replacement at

Confederation Building $112,000 $28,000 $0 Petten

Building Roof

Replacement Municipality of St. John's CVRIS Replacement of the roof at

the Petten Building $444,000 $111,000 $0 Fare

Collection

System

Upgrade City of St. John's PTIS Upgrading the electronic fare

collection system on both

Metrobus and GoBus (para-

transit) services will include

upgrading the software and

hardware used for fare collection

onboard buses, and sub-contract

taxi service providers for the

para-transit service. This will

improve fare collection in taxis,

and the ability to offer real time

mobile ticketing / pay by p

hone to both public transit customers $169,638 $126,347 $122,040 (City of

St. John's) Holy Trinity

High Roof

Replacement Municipality ofTorbay CVRIS Replacement of the roof at

Holy Trinity High $572,000 $143,000 $0

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected] ; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Communications Officer, Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-730-4607, [email protected] ; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

