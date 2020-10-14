Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in projects to benefit residents in six communities

RUSHOON, NL, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health; it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista−Burin−Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Jill Mulrooney, Mayor of the Town of Rushoon announced funding for six projects to make communities safer and provide residents with better roads in Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

Residents of the Municipality of Rushoon will benefit from the replacement of the ice wall to protect dwellings along the river. The municipalities of Glovertown, Lumsden, and Grand Bank will benefit from road and street upgrades and paving. Residents and drivers in New-Wes-Valley will benefit from the replacement of the Newtown Bridge; and residents of Gambo will benefit from stormwater upgrades to Pine Tree Road.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $1.2 million and the municipalities combined are contributing more than $1 million. The federal Gas Tax Fund provides more than $304,000.

Quotes

"These infrastructure investments are important to strengthening rural communities. These projects will help create well-paying, stable jobs during the construction phase, and they will have positive and long-lasting effects well into the future. We are contributing to our country's economic recovery in these unprecedented times, so that our communities remain among the best places to live, work and raise a family."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista−Burin−Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Investments such as these are so important to rural communities. They provide much-appreciated improvements to make roads safer and infrastructure to help with protection against floods and spring runoff."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $491 million towards over 565 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 565 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects to 80% in the provinces. Federal funding will cover 100% of the cost of projects in the territories and for projects with Indigenous recipients.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Backgrounder

Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in projects to benefit residents in six communities

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six infrastructure projects in the municipalities of Rushoon, Glovertown, Lumsden, Grand Bank, Gambo, and New-Wes-Valley.

Project Information:

Project Name Fund Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/Other Funding Ice Wall Replacement RNIS Rushoon Construction of a new wall along a section of the river to protect dwellings from rafting ice $219,817 $274,771 $56,458 Road Upgrading and Paving RNIS Glovertown Seven gravel roads will be paved, improving road infrastructure for the community. $254,453 $254,376 $332,786 Road Upgrading Program RNIS Lumsden Five streets, totaling more than 5 km, will be paved, providing more reliable road infrastructure to residents of the community. $126,378 $126,340 $64,188 Street Upgrades RNIS Grand Bank Three local roads will be paved, providing upgraded driving surfaces. $227,002 $226,934 $296,884 Gambo Pine Tree Road Storm Water Upgrades RNIS Gambo Asphalt, curbs, catch basins and storm sewers will be replaced along 230 metres of roadway, and 120 metres of new ditching will be constructed. These upgrades will improve the road network and stormwater management. $135,465 $135,424 $177,167 Newtown Bridge Replacement RNIS New-Wes-Valley Construction of a new bridge in the Town of Newtown. This will benefit the community with safer and improved road infrastructure. $185,801 $185,745 $94,426

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Media Relations Manager, Transportation and Works, 709-729-1758, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

