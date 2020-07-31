DEER LAKE, NL, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in safe and modern water and wastewater infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador residents have access to reliable services that support a healthy community.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; and his Worship Dean Ball, Mayor of Deer Lake, announced funding for two water and wastewater projects in Deer Lake.

The two projects will replace 320 metres of water, sanitary, and storm sewer mains on Canal Road and the same on Garden Roads. Roadways will be upgraded with new sidewalks and curbs. The projects will provide more reliable and safe infrastructure for residents and increase the capacity to manage wastewater and storm water.

The governments of Canada and of Newfoundland and Labrador are each investing more than $813,000 in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Town of Deer Lake is contributing more than $615,000.

Quotes

"Investing in modern and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to building healthy and resilient communities. The projects announced today will ensure residents have access to safe drinking water and reliable wastewater services for years to come. These projects will also provide jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic, helping communities build back and grow."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Long-term investments in infrastructure are key to building strong communities and providing important services to our residents. By supporting the development of this municipal infrastructure, residents will have improved access to quality drinking water and better wastewater and road systems. The projects announced today will make Deer Lake a more attractive community in which to live and raise a family."

The Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"The Town of Deer Lake thanks both the Federal and Provincial governments for their financial assistance with this important project of upgrading Garden Road and Canal Road including water, sewer and storm systems. Partnerships like this are vital in improving aging infrastructure in our municipalities."

His Worship Dean Ball, Mayor of Deer Lake

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $487 million in over 550 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada plan.

