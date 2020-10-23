Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in improved water and wastewater services in Carbonear and Victoria

CARBONEAR, NL, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health; it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Public Safety and MHA for Carbonear—Trinity—Bay de Verde; his Worship, Frank Butt, Mayor of the Town of Carbonear; and his Worship, Barry Dooley, Mayor of the Town of Victoria, announced funding for four water and wastewater projects that will provide residents with greater access to clean, potable water, and improved sewer service in the Town of Carbonear, and the Town of Victoria.

The work involves replacing storm sewers, water mains, and sanitary sewer pipes, while also upgrading portions of road along main streets. These improvements will provide residents with more reliable and efficient water and waste water services, and create a healthier environment to live in, with access to potable water, safe disposal of sewage waste, and improved roads.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $1.1 million and the municipalities combined are contributing more than $730,000.

Quotes

"Green infrastructure investments are important to strengthening communities across Newfoundland and Labrador. These projects will help create well-paying, stable jobs during the construction phase, and they will have positive and long-lasting effects on the environment well into the future. We are contributing to our country's economic recovery in these unprecedented times, so that our communities remain among the best places to live, work and raise a family."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in infrastructure, like roads, water and sewer, ensures the health and safety of the residents of Carbonear and Victoria. I am proud of the shared investments in these communities from our federal and municipal counterparts that shows we are all on the same page by cooperation through infrastructure investments for the health and safety of residents such as we are seeing today ."

The Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Public Safety, and MHA for Carbonear—Trinity—Bay de Verde

"Investment in essential services like water, wastewater and roads for municipal residents is integral to providing a safe, efficient and sustainable community. These projects and funding are critical for assisting municipalities to provide residents with access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Residents expect these basic and unequivocally important services, and we are pleased that both provincial and federal governments have continued to support our Town through these investments, ensuring the Town of Carbonear is a better community to live, work and raise a family."

His Worship Frank Butt, Mayor of the Town of Carbonear

"I am pleased to be a part of this great announcement. This project certainly provides a great commitment from this government in providing our province with the guarantee of safe drinking water and the proper treatment of wastewater in our communities. I want to thank them for their continued support in these necessary programs to enhance our residents' style of living. Thank you to our MP, MHA, The Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and our government for this endeavor."

His Worship Barry Dooley, Mayor of the Town of Victoria

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $495 million towards over 576 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 576 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Backgrounder

Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in improved water and wastewater services in Carbonear and Victoria

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support four infrastructure projects in the municipalities of Carbonear and Victoria.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $1.1 million, and the municipalities combined are contributing more than $730,043.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/ Other Funding Valley Road Sewer Upgrade Carbonear Replacing old water, sewer and storm sewer infrastructure on Valley Road to improve water and sewer services for the residents. $411,187 $411,187 $311,204 Water Street Water, Sewer and Street Upgrading Carbonear Replacing water pipes, sanitary sewer pipes, 232 meters of storm sewer and improving 280 meters of road to upgrade water and sewer services by increasing access to potable water, while improving the road network. $390,058 $390,058 $295,212 Ash's Lane Water and Sewer Extension and Drainage Improvements Victoria Extending water, sewer, and storm sewer service along Ash's Lane, as well as addressing 320 meters of severe road deterioration, and installing several hydrants will benefit residents by providing greater access to potable water, and increased capacity to manage wastewater and storm water. $164,945 $206,181 $41,236 Marshall Drive Water, Sewer and St Upgrading Carbonear Installing sanitary sewer mains, water mains, and three new manholes, as well as upgrading a portion of road, to provide safe potable water, safe disposal of domestic sewage waste, and improve the road network. $107,371 $107,371 $81,263

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Brian Scott, Director of Communications, Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-3015, [email protected]; Cynthia Davis, Town of Carbonear, 709-596-3831 ext. 224, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

