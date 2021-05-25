Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure to protect public health and the environment

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, NL, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in modern water and wastewater infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador residents have access to reliable services to support healthy communities.

Today, Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame; on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more joint funding for drinking water and wastewater projects in 21 communities in Central Newfoundland.

Grand Falls-Windsor will see the construction of a new ultraviolet disinfection building. This new infrastructure will benefit the community by increasing its capacity to treat and manage wastewater while meeting the provincial effluent quality requirements. Residents of 9 other municipalities will also benefit from upgrades to their wastewater infrastructure including new and improved lift stations, and water and sewer main replacements.

In addition, 12 municipalities will see improvements to their drinking water systems which include the rehabilitation and expansion of water supply mains and connections, new hydrants for improved fire safety, a new pump house building in the Town of Jackson's Cove-Langdon's Cove-Silverdale, and a new chlorination system in the Town of La Scie.

Together, these improvements will ensure residents continue to benefit from safe and reliable water and wastewater services for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.5 million, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $6.2 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The municipalities and communities are contributing more than $3.4 million towards their respective projects.

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities. The upgrades to the water and wastewater systems in these 21 communities will ensure residents benefit from safe and reliable essential services for years to come, while also protecting the environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are always happy to work with town councils and our partners in Ottawa. This funding helps ensure that communities in our province have safe and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Significant milestones have been reached in recent years in efforts to increase access to safe and reliable water and wastewater systems. Over three years, our government has approved approximately 300 water projects through $100 million in provincial funding. The funding announced today for 21 communities throughout Central Newfoundland supports their efforts to improve their infrastructure and respond to their unique needs and challenges."

The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 22 infrastructure projects in 21 communities in Central Newfoundland.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.5 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $6.2 million, while the municipalities and communities are contributing more than $3.4 million in total.

Project Information:



Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Badger Rehabilitation of

hree Lift Stations The replacement of three lift stations on Maple Street, Kinsmen Drive and the Trans-Canada Highway. The Project will benefit the community by increasing its capacity to treat and manage wastewater. $288,948 $361,185 $146,451 Beachside Main Street

Water and Sewer

Upgrades The installation of approximately 300 meters of water and sewer main along Main Street will benefit 12 residences. $162,208 $202,760 $82,214 Bishop's

Falls Greenridge Road

Waterline Loop The supply and construction of 225 meters of local water pipes to connect the waterlines on Greenridge Road and First Avenue to create a looped network. The project will benefit the community by increasing access to potable water. $44,838 $44,838 $33,935 Botwood Water Main

Replacement and

Associated

Upgrades -

Sacrey's Road The rehabilitation of 930 meters of water main and upgrades to 930 meters of road upon completion of the water main installation. Replacing the existing undersized water main will benefit the community by increasing access to potable water and by improving the quality of road infrastructure on Sacrey's Road. $443,541 $443,541 $335,690 Burlington Water Main

Extension The expansion of the current water system includes extending the watermain by 670 meters to include services to four more residences. In addition, four new fire hydrants will be installed to ensure fire safety as well as the ability to flush the watermain when necessary. $168,497 $210,621 $85,401 Cottlesville Retrofitting Two

Sewage Lift

Stations The rehabilitation of two sewage lift stations including the replacement of all mechanical and electrical 10components will result in a more reliable and efficient pumping station that will better serve the community. $90,683 $113,354 $45,962 Crow Head Mutford's Cove

Road - Water and

Sewer - Phase 2 The installation of approximately 700 meters of sanitary sewer and 200 meters of forcemain. New sewer services for 16 residences, and placement new asphalt in the Town of Crow Head. $438,895 $548,619 $222,450 Embree Water Street Lift

Station Upgrade The replacement of the internal mechanical and electrical equipment in the lift station will make it more efficient, improving the community's ability to treat and manage wastewater. $63,658 $79,573 $32,265 Glenwood Water and Sewer

Upgrades - Shea

Ave. - Glenwood The rehabilitation of approximately 180 meters of sanitary sewer and water main as well as new water and sewer services for eight additional residences will provide better access to potable water and increase the community's capacity to manage wastewater. $105,585 $131,981 $53,515 Grand Falls

- Windsor Construction of an

Ultra Violet

Disinfection

Building The construction of a new Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection building. The new UV disinfection system will help address both future increase in wastewater flows requiring treatment as well as improve the effluent quality to meet provincial requirements. The project will benefit the community by increasing its capacity to treat and manage wastewater. $922,686 $692,015 $928,999 Harbour

Breton Upgrading Storm

& Sewer

Infrastructure -

Godwin's

Hill/Canada Drive,

Harbour Breton The replacing of 910 meters of sanitary and storm drainage pipes will increase capacity to manage wastewater by eliminating drainage problems. The installation of a fire hydrant will provide residents with better fire protection. $482,709 $603,386 $244,657 Jackson's

Cove-

Langdon's

Cove-

Silverdale Pump house and

Water Intake

Upgrades The construction of a new pump house building, wet well, 20 meters of water intake pipes, installation of new pumps, and a new hypochlorination system and associated works in the Town of Jackson's Cove-Langdon's Cove-Silverdale. The Project will benefit the community by increasing access to potable water. $100,215 $125,268 $50,793 La Scie New Chlorination

System The construction of a chlorination building and the purchase and installation of a chlorination system will provide access to potable water for the community. $191,886 $239,858 $97,256 Lewisporte Pond Road Water,

Sewer and Road

Upgrade The replacement of approximately 200 meters of storm lines, approximately 200 meters of sanitary sewer lines, and upgrading approximately 400 meters of water lines on Pond Road. The scope will also include reinstating the asphalt and the curb associated with the project. The project will benefit the community by improving access to potable water and by improving the community's capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater. $223,420 $223,420 $169,093 Port Anson Rowsell's Point

Road and Port

Anson Road The construction of 680 meters of new water mains including services, hydrants, and road reinstatement on a portion of Port Anson Road and on Rowsell's Point Road. Once complete, residents will have improved access to drinking water and sufficient main pressure for fire safety. $291,294 $364,117 $147,640 Smith's

Harbour Water Supply

System Upgrade The supply and construction of a water pumping system at Round Pond will allow water to be pumped into the municipal reservoir. The project will supply the community of Smith's Harbour with better and more reliable access to potable water. $116,383 $145,479 $58,988 Springdale Booth Avenue

Rehabilitation The replacement of sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water line infrastructure to provide clean, safe drinking water to the community of Springdale. $173,889 $217,362 $88,134 St. Alban's Wet Well Pump

House

Improvements Upgrades to the pump control system to reduce water overflow. In addition, a more efficient pump sequencing pattern of the three pumps will decrease energy usage and an aging deep well pump will be replaced. $145,113 $181,392 $73,549 Summerford Strong's Island

Water and Sewer

Phase 1 The installation of 1600 meters of water and sewer lines will provide better access to potable water and increase the community of Strong Island's capacity to manage wastewater. $742,744 $928,430 $376,454 Summerford Water and Sewer

Improvements -

Valves and

Hydrants The replacement of valves and hydrants will ensure the continued functionality of the community's water distribution system. $21,740 $27,175 $11,019 Triton Water and Sewer

Upgrades - Lift

Station Retrofits

and New Booster

Pump Upgrades to the existing lift stations, the installation of a new water booster pump and pump house will increase the town's capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater and increase access to potable water. $212,832 $266,040 $107,872 Twillingate Sewage Lift

Station Retrofits Two sewage lift stations will be fully retrofitted, eliminating the risk of sewer backups impacting nearby properties and preventing overflows from entering the ocean. $90,683 $113,354 $45,962

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $521 million towards over 675 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

