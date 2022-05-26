ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Fighting climate change while building a clean economy requires bold climate action and strong partnerships across the country. Through initiatives like the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada continues to help communities nationwide to cut pollution, build resiliency, and create good jobs for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced an investment of up to $250,000 for Labatt Brewing Company in St. John's from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The company is also receiving $250,000 from the provincial government for its fuel switching project estimated to be an up to $1 million investment. The investment will support the replacement of a diesel boiler with two high-efficiency propane boilers that will produce high-pressure steam for production purposes.

This project is a good example of the climate leadership that will be supported under the expanded Low Carbon Economy Fund, which will grow by $2.2 billion through Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. Investments in climate action initiatives like this show the Government of Canada's commitment to fighting climate change, creating good-paying jobs, and building a strong, clean economy for everyone.

Quotes

"Making the switch off of diesel will help Labatt Brewery in St. John's become more fuel efficient and reduce its emissions by 528 tonnes every year. By partnering with Labatt and the province, we're lowering emissions and building Canada's renewable energy future."

– The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Supporting projects with the business community, such as these energy efficiency upgrades at the Labatt Brewing Company, is part of our work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate clean innovation and growth and build resilience to climate change impacts. Every such action taken contributes to the development of a green economy, moving the province forward both environmentally and economically."

– The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution and supports industries to put in place clean technologies that help them be more efficient and innovative.

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans and will help put Canada on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate action plans and will help put on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada has committed an additional $2.2 billion to the Low Carbon Economy Fund through Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and Budget 2022.

has committed an additional to the Low Carbon Economy Fund through 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and Budget 2022. The advanced and enhanced Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous Peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

