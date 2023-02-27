LABRADOR CITY, NL, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador and the Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation announced more than $4.8 million to support the construction of a new seven-unit, second stage housing project in Labrador City.

The Government of Canada is contributing $3.4 million to the Hope Haven Transition House through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund's (NHCF) Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (WCSTHI). The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC) will also provide Hope Haven Transition House, $1.4 million through the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

NLHC provides $9.0 million annually to the province's 10 transition houses, of which Hope Haven receives approximately $700,000. This funding enables the transitions houses to provide safe short-term accommodations, services and resources for women and children at risk of or experiencing violence.

In addition, Hope Haven Transition House will be contributing $50,000 towards the project, which will be constructed on property donated by the Town of Labrador City. Construction is anticipated to commence in spring 2023 with a tentative completion date of July 2024.

This partnership between federal, provincial, and community funding streams is a promising initiative that will cater to the housing needs of women and children who experience domestic or intimate partner violence in the Labrador West region. The project will provide seven affordable units and is a significant step towards addressing the housing challenges faced by vulnerable groups.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why our government is committed to ensuring the safety and stability of Canadians, including right here in Labrador City. The Hope Haven Transition House will be a place of sanctuary for women and their children escaping family violence and this investment is meant to foster healing, rebuild lives and greater independence. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through the Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, our government is helping create safe environments where a child is able to learn and grow in a stable environment. This is why our government is providing funding to build and operate Hope Haven Transition House, right here in Labrador City. This will be a place of sanctuary for women and their children escaping family violence. It will provide an opportunity to rebuild lives and gain independence and will include access to critical support services." – Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Everyone deserves to live a life free of violence. Working together with our federal, municipal and community partners, we are creating safe, supportive and affordable housing options for women and children who are experiencing or at risk of violence. These initiatives show what we can accomplish for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians by working collaboratively with partners." – The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"The Second Stage Housing Project is the result of a collaborative effort by the federal and provincial governments to make a safe place for women and their children. Together with contributions from the Iron Ore Company of Canada, Tacora Resources Hope Haven Transition House and the Town of Labrador City, the new housing unit will be a welcome addition in the community." - The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation

"Hope Haven has been providing services to women and their children experiencing violence in Labrador West for over 30 years. Second-stage housing will allow us to grow the continuum of supports and safe housing options and help reduce barriers for women leaving violence and abuse. Housing is a human right and is an essential piece of safety planning. We look forward to providing safe and affordable housing to our residents as we continue to work toward Violence Prevention." - Nicole Young, Executive Director, Hope Haven Transition House

The National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) is a program that provides low-interest loans and forgivable loans for the creation of affordable housing and the repair and renewal of existing affordable and community housing.

is a program that provides low-interest loans and forgivable loans for the creation of affordable housing and the repair and renewal of existing affordable and community housing. The NHCF gives priority to affordable housing projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, young adults, newcomers and those experiencing homelessness.

