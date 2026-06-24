Canada and New Brunswick invest water and sewer infrastructure to support more housing in Campbellton

CAMPBELLTON, NB, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska--Restigouche, the Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and Michel Soucy, Mayor of the Regional Community of Campbellton, announced a federal investment of more than $561,000, a provincial contribution of more than $374,000, and a municipal investment of more than $187,000 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve the water and sewer infrastructure required to accelerate the construction of more housing.

Work includes replacing several hundreds of metres of watermains, storm sewer mains, and catch basins on Notre Dame St., while connecting the municipal water distribution systems between wards and improving water quality for residents. These upgrades will increase water flow to support a proposed 60-unit apartment building, as well as future apartment developments, enabling up to 200 new housing units, including 12 low income units.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"By modernising and connecting our water distribution systems, we are improving the quality and reliability of the water supply for residents, whilst creating the capacity needed to build new housing. This is an excellent example of how the federal government's strategic investments in infrastructure help to strengthen our communities and promote long-term sustainable growth."

Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska--Restigouche

"Our government is investing in communities where strong infrastructure is essential to building the housing our communities need. These upgrades will improve water services for residents while creating the capacity needed for new housing development, helping Campbellton grow and meet future demand."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Today marks an important step forward for our community. Through these strategic investments, we are replacing a 50-year-old watermain with modern, higher-capacity infrastructure and upgrading our storm sewer system to support residential growth. These improvements will significantly increase water flow, enabling proposed apartment buildings and future development to move ahead. Most importantly, this project will help deliver approximately 200 new housing units, reinforcing our commitment to addressing housing needs while building a stronger, more sustainable community for years to come."

His Worship Michel Soucy, Mayor of the Regional Community of Campbellton

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected]; Julie Comeau, Executive Assistant/Assistant City Clerk, Campbellton Regional Community, 506-789-2727, [email protected]