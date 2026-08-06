Building Canada strong by investing in cultural infrastructure in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG, NS, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, culture, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, MP Jessica Fancy and the Honourable Karina Gould announced a federal investment of up to $6.2 million in the revitalization of the Lunenburg Opera House through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

This project will transform the five-storey Lunenburg Opera House into a modern, accessible, and energy-efficient performing arts venue while preserving the building's historic character as a cultural landmark.

The heating, cooling, ventilation, electrical, plumbing, and security systems will be upgraded, and the building envelope will be enhanced with high-efficiency insulation and energy systems. The accessibility of the building will be improved with the installation of an elevator, and the reconfiguration of the main entrance for barrier-free access. The project will also address structural integrity and improve essential amenities such as washrooms and lighting. Heritage interior finishes will also be restored.

Once completed, the Lunenburg Opera House will have improved energy performance, long-term building durability, and a fully accessible, multi-level performance and community space that supports year-round cultural programming.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in the Lunenburg Opera House will ensure this historic landmark is preserved to provide an accessible space for arts and culture in the community for many years to come."

Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. Once this project is complete, the restored Lunenburg Opera House will strengthen the community by hosting cultural events that will bring people together and contribute to the local economy."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington

"The Lunenburg Folk Harbour Society is delighted to accept this major investment in much-needed cultural infrastructure for the Town of Lunenburg. When completely restored, the Lunenburg Opera House will become a premier performing arts centre and vibrant community hub, ready for the next century, adding significantly to the cultural life and economy of the South Shore of Nova Scotia.

Tom McFall, Chair, Lunenburg Opera House Restoration Committee and Vice-President, Lunenburg Folk Harbour Society

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $6,277,997 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous and territorial applicants can submit a shovel-ready project under the Direct Delivery stream until August 12, 2026.

Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Deborah Glassman, Fund Development Lead, Lunenburg Opera House Restoration Committee, [email protected], 902-521-9136