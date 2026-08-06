Federal government invests in energy and building upgrades for community hall in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Sherbrooke Community League will benefit from building and energy efficient improvements after an investment of $823,122 from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The retrofit project will increase energy efficiency, lessen climate impacts, provide a reliable emergency shelter, and expand accessibility to the facility. Energy improvements include better insulation through an extensive building envelope upgrade, replacement of natural gas with new electric heating and cooling systems, a new heat pump water heater, and installation of solar elements to offset electricity usage. In addition to existing wheelchair accessibility, there will also be implementation of visual and user-friendly fire safety features, new flooring finishes, and larger signage.

Constructed in 1956, the Sherbrooke Community League building has been maintained and operated by community members for over 77 years. The longstanding hub is located in a growing neighbourhood and offers a skating rink, registered sports teams and activities, and hall rentals. Upgrades to the facility ensure that it can continue to provide reliable service through affordable membership, events, and recreation that connects the community.

Quotes

"The Sherbrooke Community League has long been a gathering place for residents in Edmonton's north-central neighbourhoods. Our government is proud to support this project, which will create a more sustainable, accessible, and resilient community space while ensuring the league can continue serving Edmonton families for years to come."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This investment through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program in our community hall is an investment in the people who gather here every day. For generations, our building has been a place where neighbours connect, children play, families celebrate, volunteers serve, and residents come together during times of need. These upgrades will help ensure our facility remains welcoming, accessible, energy efficient, and resilient for decades to come. The planned improvements will reduce operating costs, lessen our environmental impact, and strengthen our ability to serve as a reliable gathering place and emergency shelter when our community needs it most."

Catherine Jevic, President, Sherbrooke Community League

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $823,122 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Catherine Jevic, President, Sherbrooke Community League, 780-902-1570, [email protected]