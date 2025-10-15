TRACADIE, NB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Bathurst, the Honourable Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick, and His Worship Denis Losier, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Tracadie, announced a federal investment of over $3.7 million and a provincial investment of more than $2.4 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to develop or improve the essential water infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster. In total, these investments will enable the construction of up to 300 housing units. This project is part of the Governments of Canada and New Brunswick's funding agreement that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.

The project consists of drilling a new 250 gallons-per-minute well, installing a manganese treatment system, as well as building a 2-kilometre water pipeline with new service connections and standpipes from the Alderwood area to the city limits.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"By investing in essential water infrastructure, we're laying the groundwork for more affordable homes, stronger communities, and a better quality of life for families in Tracadie. When all levels of government work together with local partners, we can move faster, build smarter, and make sure everyone has a place to call home."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Bathurst

"We're taking action to make sure more New Brunswickers have a place to call home. This funding is a crucial step toward supporting housing development and ensuring residents have reliable access to safe drinking water. It's about building stronger communities and a better future for everyone in the region."

The Honourable Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick

"Investing in a new source of drinking water means enabling thoughtful urban development and equitable access to housing for future generations. We are not only ensuring the safety and health of our citizens, but also creating the conditions necessary for sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth."

His Worship Denis Losier, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Tracadie

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $3,741,563 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Government of New Brunswick is contributing $2,494,126 and the Regional Municipality of Tracadie is contributing $1,247,438.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and will focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts, For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected]; Jessica Thibodeau, Communications Manager, Regional Municipality of Tracadie, 506-394-4020, [email protected]