Canada and New Brunswick invest in water and wastewater services in the Village of Riverside-Albert and the Town of Sussex

SUSSEX, NB, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Tammy Scott-Wallace, Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture and MLA for Sussex–Fundy–St. Martins; the Honourable Mike Holland, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development and MLA for Albert; His Worship Marc Thorne, Mayor of the Town of Sussex and His Worship Jim Campbell, Mayor of the Village of Riverside-Albert, announced joint funding for infrastructure projects that will improve water and wastewater services in two New Brunswick communities.

Funding will go towards the replacement of watermains in the Village of Riverside-Albert, which will increase the reliability of water services across the community while reducing operating and maintenance costs. This project will also protect the existing water supply and reduce water consumption by 20 percent, leading to an improved environmental performance for the city.

In the Town of Sussex, the installation of a new wastewater pumping station to replace aging infrastructure will improve the community's ability to treat and manage wastewater. Once complete, the project will ensure residents have access to reliable and efficient wastewater collection and treatment.

The Government of Canada is investing over $733,700 in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing more than $611,300 and the municipalities are contributing over $489,200 combined.

Quotes

"Working with our partners, our government is focused on making infrastructure investments that improve the lives of New Brunswickers and help us protect nature. That is what we are doing today - by securing a more reliable drinking water supply for the residents of Riverside-Albert and Sussex."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments like these ensure that our communities have safe and reliable infrastructure. "This is becoming even more important as New Brunswick's population grows and we see new residents gravitating towards some of our more rural communities."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Our continued investment in core infrastructure that services both the Town of Sussex and the Village of Sussex Corner municipal wastewater collection services builds the foundations of growth potential while addressing the modernization of critical components that meet today's environmental service standards and makes our communities sustainable into the future. We are appreciative of our government partners with this needed investment in Sussex."

His Worship Marc Thorne, Mayor of the Town of Sussex

"This funding will allow us to upgrade some very old water lines in our village that have deteriorated over the years to the point of having leaks and causing concerns of a major failure. Without the funding from both levels of Government it would not be possible to do this type of project. With this funding it will mean that our water infrastructure will be in a positive condition and will serve the community for many years in the future."

His Worship Jim Campbell, Mayor of the Village of Riverside-Albert

Quick Facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $697 million towards 465 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick .

has invested more than towards 465 infrastructure projects across . During that period, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $46 billion in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $1.2 billion for recreation infrastructure projects.

in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for recreation infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

