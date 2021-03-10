SAINT JOHN, NB, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and New Brunswick are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Arlene Dunn, Minister responsible for Economic Development and Small Business, Minister responsible for Opportunities NB, Minister responsible for Immigration, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs, and MLA for Saint John Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and His Worship Don Darling, Mayor of Saint John, announced funding for important upgrades to Uptown Saint John's combined sewer systems.

The project involves upgrading and separating a portion of Uptown Saint John's aging combined sewer system. This includes excavating and rehabilitating the water and sewer pipe systems, and designing and constructing additional wastewater infrastructure. The project will also restore 7.5 kilometres of roadway that has been affected by this important work.

These upgrades will provide residents with safe and reliable potable water, and will better position the community for future growth and development.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $15.5 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program to support this project. The Government of New Brunswick is providing over $12.9 million, and the City of Saint John is contributing over $10.3 million.

Quotes

"Improving Uptown Saint John's water infrastructure is key to its future growth and development. Investments in important public infrastructure projects, like this one in Saint John, are essential in building stronger and more resilient communities across the country. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"One of our government's priorities is to invest in strategic infrastructure projects that build vibrant and sustainable communities," said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn. "These major upgrades, combined with the recently announced development of Fundy Quay, will rejuvenate uptown Saint John and position the city for future growth and economic development."

The Honourable Arlene Dunn, Minister responsible for Economic Development and Small Business, Minister responsible for Opportunities NB, Minister responsible for Immigration, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs, and MLA for Saint John Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"This substantial investment in our water and waste-water infrastructure positions Saint John for sustainability, and future growth and investment. Resilient cities, ready for what's next, make investments just like this one, so they can meet the needs of future generations."

His Worship Don Darling, Mayor of Saint John

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $535 million in 305 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 305 infrastructure projects across under the plan. $26.9 billion of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan funding is supporting green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Corbyn-Hurley, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-429-2624, [email protected]; Lisa Caissie, Manager, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications, City of Saint John, 506-721-5286, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

