BOUDREAU-OUEST, NB, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and New Brunswick recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural New Brunswick municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action together to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, president of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minster of Justice and Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and H.J. (Harry) McInroy, Chairperson of the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission, today announced funding to upgrade the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission Wastewater Treatment Plant in Boudreau-Ouest, New Brunswick.

The project will include the construction of new wastewater facilities for screening and grit removal with blowers, UV disinfection, and a moving bed biofilm reactor as well as the construction of new pumped outfall, pumping stations, three lagoon cells, and 2,500 metres of wastewater pipes. Once complete, the upgraded plant will increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater, benefiting rural communities in the greater Shediac region.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $16.1 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Province of New Brunswick is contributing $10.7 million and the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission is contributing $5.3 million.

This announcement is one of a series of important project announcements that will be made across the province over the coming weeks. The governments of Canada and New Brunswick are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve communities, and build confidence, while safely and sustainably restoring economic growth.

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been highly impacted by Covid-19 in many different ways. This is why support to local infrastructure like investing in wastewater treatment plant upgrades in Boudreau-Ouest is essential to building healthy and resilient communities and to protecting the environment. When our small communities thrive, the whole country gets stronger."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, president of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Despite the pandemic, our vision for a better economic future has not changed, which is why the provincial government is pleased to participate in this important project. By investing in projects like this wastewater treatment plant, we help build vibrant communities and contribute to the local economy."

The Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minster of Justice and Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"On behalf of the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission Board I extend our appreciation to the Government of Canada and the Government of New Brunswick for their support of this environmental stewardship advancement. This is a milestone in the development of advanced treatment technologies and increased capacity to service communities of the Greater Shediac area adhering to effective environmental standards into the decades ahead."

H. J. (Harry) McInroy, Chairperson of the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission

The GSSC Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades project is one of many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities receiving federal funding under the Investing in Canada Plan. Other funded projects in southeastern New Brunswick include the Lift Station Upgrades project, also in partner with the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission, and the Downtown Revitalization (Phase 3) project, which modernized water supply, sanitary sewer, and storm water infrastructure on Main Street in Shediac .

Plan. Other funded projects in southeastern include the Lift Station Upgrades project, also in partner with the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission, and the Downtown Revitalization (Phase 3) project, which modernized water supply, sanitary sewer, and storm water infrastructure on Main Street in . Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. $26.9 billion of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan funding is supporting projects that ensure access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the infrastructure plan funding is supporting projects that ensure access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $489 million in over 290 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

