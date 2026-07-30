Federal government celebrates progress on the GO Transit expansion

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Government of Canada celebrated continued progress on public transit improvements in Toronto. Major upgrades have been completed at the Bloor GO/UP Station that support increased capacity on the Kitchener Line and improved pedestrian connections to Randolph Avenue.

The improvements include 2.5 kilometres of new GO rail track, bringing the corridor to four tracks between Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue. A new park on Ernest Avenue will provide the community with year-round access to a revitalized public space. A noise barrier, retaining wall and a taller fence have also been installed to the west side of the Bloor Street West pedestrian bridge to enhance safety.

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southern Ontario, Karim Bardeesy, Member of Parliament for Taiaiako'n--Parkdale--High Park, and Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, joined the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, to celebrate continued progress on public transit improvements.

Canada's new government is on a mission to build big things, including the local infrastructure that brings Canadians together. Projects such as GO Transit expansion are building stronger, more connected communities. The new Strong Transit Fund and the Build Communities Strong Fund are also getting shovels in the ground on more infrastructure projects faster. Through these programs, we are partnering with provinces and territories to move projects forward, reduce barriers to building, and deliver the infrastructure Canadians need – from hospitals and transit lines to bridges and community centres. We are building communities strong to build Canada strong for all.

Quotes

"Bloor Station is one of Toronto's most connected transit hubs, bringing together access to GO Transit, UP Express, and the TTC – all in one facility. These upgrades will make it easier for people across the region to get to work, school, and home, strengthening the links that keep our city moving."

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Government is tackling the affordability crisis from every angle. That includes building more transit so that more people can reach their destinations quickly and reliably. I am very pleased to see that progress on expanding and improving public transportation across the GTA. We're building Toronto strong and Canada strong."

Karim Bardeesy, Member of Parliament for Taiaiako'n--Parkdale--High Park

"The Bloor GO/UP Station is a vital hub in our community. These upgrades will make a real difference for the people who use it every day. By expanding transit capacity and constructing parks and noise barriers, this facility will provide a better experience for riders now and into the future."

Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport

"Under Premier Ford's leadership, our government is delivering the largest transit expansion in North America to tackle gridlock and connect more people to housing and jobs. The improvements at Bloor GO/UP Station will support increased service on the Kitchener Line, getting people where they're going faster."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"I applaud the completion of these important upgrades at Bloor GO/UP Station. As Toronto continues to grow, investments that improve transit connections and increase service will help residents move around the city more easily and support our shared goal of building a more connected city."

Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has supported the upgrades to the Bloor GO/UP Station and the ongoing work on the West Toronto Railpath through investments that are making improvements to GO Transit and active transportation across the Greater Toronto Area. Today's announcement is the result of funding from two investments through the New Building Canada Fund: GO Transit Expansion Project: The Government of Canada is contributing approximately $1.9 billion, including Bloor GO/UP Station. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.1 billion to the overall project.

Transit investments contribute to housing outcomes and environmental objectives, such as climate resilience and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Federal actions are supporting the creation, expansion and state of good repair of public transit that millions of Canadians depend on daily, and are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Prime Minister announces support for public transit in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area (March 31, 2017)

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2017/03/31/prime-minister-announces-support-public-transit-greater-golden

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Kitchener GO Line Expansion

https://www.metrolinx.com/en/projects-and-programs/kitchener-line-go-expansion

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Ministry of Transportation, Minister's Office, [email protected]