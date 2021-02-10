Canada and New Brunswick invest in four rural infrastructure projects across the province

NEW MARYLAND, NB, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in infrastructure to bring greater opportunities to New Brunswick's rural communities, ensure their success and to promote economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister Responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, the Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and municipal representatives announced funding for four rural infrastructure projects across New Brunswick.

Included in these four projects is a vital bridge refurbishment in St. Martins. Additionally, part of this investment will support improvements to local wastewater and drinking water facilities in New Maryland, St. Stephen, and Plaster Rock.

The Vaughan Creek Bridge replacement will greatly improve local transportation infrastructure and provide the residents of St. Martins with safer and more reliable road. Meanwhile, improvements to wastewater and drinking water facilities in New Maryland, Plaster Rock, and St. Stephen will ensure that these communities have further access to safe drinking water and dependable wastewater services.

The Government of Canada is investing over $9 million to these four projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Province of New Brunswick is investing is investing more than $6 million. The communities of St. Stephen, New Maryland, and Plaster Rock are contributing a collective $852,807 to their respective local projects.

Quotes

"Today's investment of over $9 million in federal funding will bring safer, more reliable roads and more sustainable water infrastructure to communities across the province. This builds on more than $400 million in federal investments in infrastructure projects in small communities in New Brunswick since 2015, including 32 bridges, over 1,250 kilometres of roads, and more than 98 projects that are improving access to clean drinking water. As communities across the province manage the impacts of COVID-19, our government will continue to be there for them, including through important infrastructure investments like these."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country, and have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Today's important announcement will help improve essential water and transportation infrastructure for these communities in New Brunswick. We are committed to investing in infrastructure projects like these around the country, because we know that when our small communities thrive – Canada gets stronger."

The Honourable Dominic Leblanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour

"Investing in improved wastewater and drinking water facilities is an important part of delivering on our government's priority to build vibrant and sustainable communities. With projects like these, we are not only preserving public health and protecting the environment, we are also equipping these communities with the infrastructure they need for population growth and economic recovery."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister Responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Investing in safe and reliable transportation infrastructure has a positive impact on our economy and our quality of life. The replacement of the Vaughan Creek Bridge in St. Martins will help promote the tourism industry in this region as the new structure will maintain the look of a covered bridge as a way to pay tribute to our collective heritage."

The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

The four projects receiving funding today are some of the many infrastructure projects in small or rural communities receiving federal funding under the Investing in Canada Plan . Other similar funded projects include new wastewater facilities to increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater in Boudreau-Ouest .

. Other similar funded projects include new wastewater facilities to increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater in . Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Related product

Backgrounder: Canada and New Brunswick invest in four rural infrastructure projects across the province

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support four rural infrastructure projects across New Brunswick, including wastewater, drinking water, and transportation infrastructure improvements.

The Government of Canada is investing over $9 million to these four projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Province of New Brunswick is investing more than $6 million. The communities of St. Stephen, New Maryland, and Plaster Rock are contributing a combined amount of $852,807 to their respective local projects.

Project Information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Plaster Rock North Lagoon Decommissioning and Collector Sewer Decommission of the North wastewater treatment plant will reduce operational and maintenance costs, as well as improve water quality in the Tobique River. $1,044,000 $579,942 $116,058 New Maryland Sunrise Wellfield Development Development of a new water supply field, including the construction of new water supply wells, a new water treatment facility, and 4,350 meters of water mains. The project benefits the community by increasing access to safe potable water. $5,559,426 $3,088,261 $618,023 St. Stephen Combined Sewer Separation & Utility Renewal Construction of 790 meters of storm sewer along Union Street, in addition to the reconstruction of Union Street by creating a new asphalt surface. This will increase the Town's capacity to manage wastewater and storm water while increasing access to potable water. $1,068,000 $593,274 $118,726 St. Martins Vaughan Creek Bridge Replacement Replacement of the Vaughan Creek Bridge, including the removal of the current temporary bridge structure and the construction of a 0.18 kilometer two-lane bridge. The project will result in an improved and more reliable bridge St. Martins residents. $1,590,500 $1,883,500 $0

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Corbyn-Hurley, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-457-4996, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

