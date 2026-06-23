Canada and New Brunswick invest in essential infrastructure to support housing growth in Grand Falls

GRAND FALLS, NB, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche, Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, Honorable Gilles LePage, and Mayor for the Grand Falls Regional Municipality, Mr. Bertrand Beaulieu, announced a federal investment of more than $890,000, a provincial contribution of more than $593,000, and a municipal investment of more than $296,000 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve water, stormwater, and sanitary sewer infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster.

The project consists of relocating and replacing older sanitary sewer infrastructure and upgrading the water distribution and stormwater systems on Taylor Street, Park Street, and O'Regan Street. This includes installing hundreds of metres of new sanitary sewer, stormwater sewer and watermains. Additional work includes the installation of manholes, hydrants, and services connections, as well as full roadway reinstatement. The project is expected to enable the construction of up to 40 new housing units.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Our government is investing in the infrastructure needed to build resilient communities with enough housing to accommodate our growing population. These upgrades will address critical environmental challenges while creating the conditions necessary for future residential development, supporting Grand Fall's long-term growth and prosperity."

Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska--Restigouche

"Our government is listening to municipalities and investing in what matters to communities. By upgrading water and sewer services, we are enabling new housing in Grand Falls and ensuring the system is ready to support sustainable development well into the future."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Grand Falls is proud to announce, in partnership with the federal and provincial governments, a total investment of $1,780,950 in the Taylor Street project to reroute a portion of the sanitary sewer network threatened by erosion. This investment is a testament to the collaboration between all levels of government and the dedication of our municipal staff and council in protecting our community's infrastructure and reducing the financial burden on our citizens."

His Worship Bertrand Beaulieu, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Grand Falls

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected] | Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-925, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected] | Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected] | Mylène Ouellette-Poitras, Communications and Events Coordinator, Regional Municipality of Grand Falls, [email protected]