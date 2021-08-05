Canada and New Brunswick invest in COVID-19 response infrastructure

GAGETOWN, NB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and New Brunswick are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and the Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for 11 COVID-19 response infrastructure projects across New Brunswick.

Projects include road improvements in Oromocto and Gagetown as well as a wellfield expansion in McAdam. Further, maintenance depots, which house staff and equipment to repair snow removal assets in Debec, Centreville, Petitcodiac, Woodman's Point, Gagetown, Hampton, and Hanwell, will receive structural upgrades, including hazardous material removal, new roofing and windows, and improved heating and plumbing. A sand dome in Grand Manan will also be rehabilitated.

The projects announced today will provide residents with safe and reliable infrastructure, and will better position the communities for future growth and development.

The Government of Canada is investing over $6.6 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing $980,000 towards these projects, while municipalities and other funding partners are contributing over $686,000 in total.

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. These projects will extend the lifespan of important community infrastructure across New Brunswick and create energy efficient cost saving benefits. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in this type of infrastructure are a key component in equipping these communities with the infrastructure they need for both population and economic growth and ensuring they will continue to flourish for generations to come."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"The investments will help us serve New Brunswickers by extending the life of important Department of Transportation and Infrastructure facilities. The upgraded facilities will play an important role in meeting our objective to effectively manage our large network of our roadways, bridges and infrastructure."

The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $574 million in 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 330 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Canada and New Brunswick invest in COVID-19 response infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support COVID-19 response infrastructure throughout New Brunswick.

COVID-19 Response Projects Project Title Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/Other Funding Onandaga Street – Oromocto Oromocto Upgrades include 900 meters of water infrastructure and asphalt, improving the storm outfall on Onondaga Street, upsizing the current storm main, improving the sanitary overflow and installation of a 'duckbill'. These upgrades will help adapt the critical infrastructure to improve resiliency to extreme weather events. $958,540 $0 $239,635 Mill Road Upgrades – Gagetown Gagetown The installation of a storm water management system will remove the ditches from Mill Road, collect storm water runoff and deposit it into their existing storm water management system in place on Front Street. This project will also include concrete curbs to direct the flow of storm water to catch basins and a new asphalt surface. These upgrades will allow the main road to be more resilient to severe weather incidents.. $1,026,098 $0 $256,525 McAdam - Wellfield Expansion Project McAdam Expanding the wellfield will include upgrading an existing woods trail to provide access to target drilling locations, constructing a new unpaved road to provide access to the target drilling location, and completion of test well drilling and hydrogeological pump testing at up to three target drilling locations. This project will provide additional groundwater supply capacity and decommission one of the four existing production wells. $760,000 $0 $190,000 Maintenance Depot - MidLife Upgrade Debec Debec Upgrades to the Maintenance Depot include site improvements, hazardous materials removals, new metal cladding, doors, windows, roofing, code compliance upgrades, ventilation, heating, plumbing, electrical, etc. This project will extend the lifespan of the Maintenance Depot, which houses the staff and garage bays in order to do minor maintenance of the snow removal assets. $500,000 $125,000 $0 Maintenance Depot - MidLife Upgrade Centreville Centreville Upgrades to the Maintenance Depot include site upgrades, hazardous materials removals, new metal cladding, doors, windows, roofing, code compliance upgrades, ventilation, heating, plumbing, electrical, etc. This project will extend the lifespan of the Maintenance Depot, which houses the staff and garage bays in order to do minor maintenance of the snow removal assets. $500,000 $125,000 $0 Sand Dome - Rehabilitation Grand Manan Grand Manan Rehabilitation of the existing sand domes made with modular wood composite includes isolated repairs of rotted wood members, a roof replacement and upgrades to the lighting, venting and bird screens. These domes remain intact during repairs and do not require demolition. These improvements will increase the safety and durability of the sand domes. $200,000 $50,000 $0 Maintenance Depot - MidLife Upgrade Peticodiac Petitcodiac Upgrades to the Maintenance Depot include site improvements, hazardous materials removals, new metal cladding, doors, windows, roofing, code compliance upgrades, ventilation, heating, plumbing, electrical, etc. This project will extend the lifespan of the Maintenance Depot, which houses the staff and garage bays in order to do minor maintenance of the snow removal assets. $560,000 $140,000 $0 Maintenance Depot - MidLife Upgrade Woodmans Point Woodman's Point Upgrades to the Maintenance Depot include site improvements, hazardous materials removals, new metal cladding, doors, windows, roofing, code compliance upgrades, ventilation, heating, plumbing, electrical, etc. This project will extend the lifespan of the Maintenance Depot, which houses the staff and garage bays in order to do minor maintenance of the snow removal assets. $480,000 $120,000 $0 Maintenance Depot - MidLife Upgrade Gagetown Gagetown Upgrades to the Maintenance Depot include site improvements, hazardous materials removals, new metal cladding, doors, windows, roofing, code compliance upgrades, ventilation, heating, plumbing, electrical, etc. This project will extend the lifespan of the Maintenance Depot, which houses the staff and garage bays in order to do minor maintenance of the snow removal assets. $560,000 $140,000 $0 Maintenance Depot – MidLife Upgrade Hampton Hampton Upgrades to the Maintenance Depot include site improvements, hazardous materials removals, new metal cladding, doors, windows, roofing, code compliance upgrades, ventilation, heating, plumbing, electrical, etc. This project will extend the lifespan of the Maintenance Depot, which houses the staff and garage bays in order to do minor maintenance of the snow removal assets. $560,000 $140,000 $0 Maintenance Depot - MidLife Upgrade Hanwell Hanwell Upgrades to the Maintenance Depot include site improvements, hazardous materials removals, new metal cladding, doors, windows, roofing, code compliance upgrades, ventilation, heating, plumbing, electrical, etc. This project will extend the lifespan of the Maintenance Depot, which houses the staff and garage bays in order to do minor maintenance of the snow removal assets. $560,000 $140,000 $0

