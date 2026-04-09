BELLE-BAIE, NB, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, MP Serge Cormier, Minister Gilles LePage, and Mayor Daniel Guitard announced a federal investment of more than $1.8 million, a provincial contribution of more than $1.2 million, and a municipal investment of more than $606,000 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve the water and wastewater infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster.

Funding will support the expansion of water and wastewater services in Belle-Baie. This includes building a new lift station to replace Lift Station #3 on Jacques Street, upgrading 900 metres of force main connecting to the lift station on Bryar Street, and installing 135 metres of drinking water pipes and 140 metres of sanitary sewer on Morrison Street. Together, these upgrades will increase the town's capacity to treat wastewater by approximately 50% and enable the construction of roughly 280 new homes.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"This project is a step toward unlocking new housing opportunities in the community of Belle-Baie. By investing in improved water and wastewater infrastructure, we are removing barriers to growth, and supporting the construction of hundreds of new homes, resulting in more resilient communities for the future."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Bathurst

"This investment is about building the infrastructure our communities need to grow and thrive. By expanding water and wastewater services, upgrading key infrastructure and enabling new development in Belle-Baie, we are creating more housing opportunities, strengthening essential services and supporting long-term regional growth."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"For us, this is about tangible action. These investments address a very real need in our municipality. The work to increase the capacity of our infrastructure will enable us to plan for our growth more effectively. Today, we are equipping ourselves to move forward, both for our current residents and for those wishing to settle in Belle-Baie."

His Worship Daniel Guitard, Mayor of the Town of Belle-Baie

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected]; Béatrice Seymour, Strategic Communications Advisor, Town of Belle-Baie, 506-544-0362, [email protected]