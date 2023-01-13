MONCTON, NB, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick Minister of Social Development announced details of a combined investment of more than $10.5 million to create and renovate over 200 units of affordable housing in Moncton and Dieppe.

The Community Hub on Joyce, located at 140 Joyce Avenue in Moncton, is a newly constructed building that provides 20 affordable housing units for single men facing barriers such as mental health issues, addiction, homelessness, physical disabilities, or prior involvement with the legal or correctional systems. This project received $7.1 million in funding from the federal and provincial governments, and is operated by the John Howard Society of Southeastern New Brunswick.

Downtown City Housing Inc., located at 85 Foundry Street in Moncton, received a total of $2.4 million from the federal and provincial governments for renovation work for their 47-unit affordable housing project for seniors.

Cornerstone Co-operative Housing Ltd., located on Preston Crescent in Moncton, received just under $800,000 from the federal and provincial governments for roof, window, and door renovations for their 109-unit affordable housing project for families in Moncton.

Dieppe Housing Co-op Ltd., located on Doucet Court in Dieppe, received just under $200,000 from the federal and provincial governments to provide renovation works and updates for their 25-unit affordable housing project for families.

These investments by the Government of Canada were made possible thanks to the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key component of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and the Affordable Rental Housing Program through the Governments of Canada and New Brunswick Bilateral Agreement.

The Affordable Rental Housing Program provides financial assistance to private entrepreneurs, private non-profit corporations (includes off-reserve Indigenous population), and co-operatives for the construction, rehabilitation, and conversion of rental housing projects. Assistance is in the form of a forgivable loan and is based on the cost of eligible work and the number of eligible self-contained units or bed units within a project.

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This is why we are proud to be creating and renovating more than 200 units of affordable housing for those who need it most. Today's announcement is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to deliver meaningful results and increased affordability for Canadians, including those living right here in Moncton and Dieppe. This is just one way our government's National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This project is yet another example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together. Through this collaboration, our government is taking concrete steps to help ensure that the most vulnerable people living in Moncton have safe and affordable housing that allows them to thrive." – The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe

"The development of affordable housing projects is important for all regions of the province," said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard. "We are so happy to be able to announce additional investments to help make more affordable housing options available to New Brunswickers." – Dorothy Shephard, Provincial Minister of Social Development

"Having access to safe and affordable housing is a critical element for all residents. Thank you to both levels of government for investing in our community and ensuring that existing facilities are getting the much-needed renovations. We also look forward to additional affordable housing units being built in the coming years to meet the high demand." – Dawn Arnold, Mayor of Moncton

"It truly is fantastic to see all levels of government supporting this project. First and foremost, the Joyce Avenue project originated with the John Howard Society of South Eastern New Brunswick with the aim of helping to address the affordable housing crisis in our community by providing 20 individuals with safe and affordable housing. It was further expanded with the support and vision of Vision United Church whereby, apart from providing affordable housing, the project would also create an exciting space for all to use, and some to work. Thank you to all who could help make this happen." – Michael Bourgeois, John Howard Society SENB Board President

"Thanks to our funders from the provincial and federal government, our building has become significantly more energy efficient with the installation of a new building envelope and the addition of mini splits. These investments have resulted in energy savings for the building and reduced power bills for our residents." – Vincent Merola, President of the Board, Downtown City Housing Board

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and our members we would like to acknowledge the Government of Canada's and the Government of New Brunswick's support for investing in our community. Cornerstone is a non-profit affordable housing organization in Moncton. We work in collaboration with our government partners to provide safe and affordable housing to our community. Contributions and funding allow Cornerstone to continue to maintain affordable housing for families. Thank you for the continued support now and in the future." – Jason Doucette, President, Cornerstone Co-operative Ltd.

"Dieppe Co-op is looking forward to renewal of our properties, starting with the assistance of SEED Funding provided by CMHC. This will enable our homes to remain in an affordable, sustainable position." – Fernand Doucette, President, Dieppe Housing Co-op Ltd.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) program is delivered by CMHC under the NHS.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most.

in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

Information on the Affordable Rental Housing program is available online. https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.8675.Affordable_Rental_Housing_Program.html

