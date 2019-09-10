Canada and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation mark key milestone on road to reconciliation

HAGERSVILLE, ON, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to renewing the relationship between Canada and Indigenous Peoples. This renewal must be a nation-to-nation relationship one based on recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership.

The Government of Canada and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation have taken an important step to strengthen their nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship by signing a Preliminary Agreement to Advance Reconciliation and Establish a Renewed Relationship.

Under the Preliminary Agreement, the parties will work together to explore joint approaches and arrangements for advancing reconciliation and supporting the First Nation's vision of greater self-determination. The agreement identifies key priorities for discussions between Canada and the First Nation.

Canada and the First Nation look forward to working together on shared solutions that help close socio-economic gaps, advance reconciliation and renew the relationship for the benefit of community members and all Canadians.

"By signing the Preliminary Agreement, we are setting the stage for a historic dialogue that will help strengthen our nation-to-nation relationship and support reconciliation with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. This agreement demonstrates our firm commitment to moving forward in true partnership to address First Nation priorities for the benefit of community members and future generations."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with Canada. We view the signing of the agreement as a positive step towards Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation's journey towards self-reliance and self-determination. It is time that First Nations across Canada chart their own path towards the future."

Chief R. Stacey Laforme

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

Discussions between Canada and the First Nation first began in January 2017 and the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding in June 2017 .

and the First Nation first began in and the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding in . The parties signed a consultation protocol in September 2018 , which sets out a clear process for fulfilling Canada's duty to consult the First Nation and promoting more effective and efficient engagement.

, which sets out a clear process for fulfilling duty to consult the First Nation and promoting more effective and efficient engagement. The Preliminary Agreement sets out a process for moving forward together as well as key topics for discussion. This includes topics such as outstanding claims, governance matters and economic development.

