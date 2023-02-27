DRAYTON, ON, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, and His Worship Gregg Davidson, Mayor of the Township of Mapleton, announced over $5 million in joint funding towards the design and construction of a new pumping station to replace the Drayton Sewage Pumping Station.

The project will also consist of installing new sanitary system connections, called forcemains, to the existing wastewater collection system, and constructing an overflow storage facility. These upgrades will allow the system to accommodate higher volumes of water during storms and prevent sewage discharges.

Replacing the Drayton Sewage Pumping Station will further protect the community and nearby waterways during severe weather events. The station will also become easier to maintain and more energy efficient through the installation of isolation valves and high-efficiency pumps.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Flood disasters are the most common and costly natural disasters affecting Canadians. Climate change has led to their increased frequency, causing more severe damage in many communities across the country, including those in Wellington County. The Government of Canada is investing to help communities not only mitigate the damage caused by severe weather, but also adapt to it. Replacing the Drayton Sewage Pumping Station will help to protect the environment and residents of Mapleton from the impacts of flooding events."

Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Repairing and expanding Mapleton's wastewater system is important to our community. We are thankful to the Government of Canada for contributing over $2 million towards our goals. This funding will be used to help safeguard our system from future flooding events and build capacity for community growth."

His Worship Gregg Davidson, Mayor of the Township of Mapleton

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $2 million in this project through the Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

is investing over in this project through the Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The Township of Mapleton is contributing over $3 million .

. On November 24 th , 2022, the Government of Canada released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the Government of released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. Applications for the Disaster and Adaptation Fund are currently being accepted until July 19, 2023 .

. As outlined in the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan (GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of Canada will invest up to an additional $489.1 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change.

(GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of will invest up to an additional through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change. Launched in 2018 with an initial investment of $2 billion , the DMAF helps communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and droughts. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada invested an additional $1.375 billion in the DMAF.

