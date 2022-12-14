OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Natural Resources Canada

Canada's forests are an integral part of our fight against climate change. As part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions, trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will help restore nature, create healthy forest ecosystems and clean our air.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Greg Nesbitt, Manitoba Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development, are pleased to announce that the Government of Canada and the Government of Manitoba signed an Agreement in Principle (AiP) under the 2 Billion Trees program.

While the Government of Canada engages directly with individual organizations across the country toward planting trees under the 2 Billion Trees program, working closely with provinces and territories on shared planting plans is another way to strengthen the program and tailor results for local communities. AiPs are a vital first step in moving toward concrete agreements further supporting tree-planting initiatives across the country. With this agreement, Canada and Manitoba are leveraging their shared commitment to delivering social and environmental benefits for communities through tree planting.

Canada and Manitoba are collaborating to fight climate change, protect nature and important habitats, fight biodiversity loss, improve air and water quality and preserve our natural heritage for future generations.

As Canada is welcoming the world to Montreal for the Nature COP — COP15 — it continues to work with partners to safeguard nature and build a bright future for generations to come, including through the 2 Billion Trees program. During COP, Minister Wilkinson announced the launch of the third call for proposals of this program, ensuring additional long-term agreements with eligible partners, including Indigenous communities and partners, municipalities and for- and non-profit organizations, as we continue to advance our commitment to support partners in planting two billion trees by 2031.

Quotes

"Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees is a key part of our collective effort to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The Agreement in Principle announced today between Canada and Manitoba will further advance efforts to expand our forests, helping to capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, restore nature and biodiversity, cool our urban centres and create thousands of sustainable jobs."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Manitoba government plants millions of trees every year in forests throughout the province, and this collaboration will support the planting of an additional 500,000 trees annually. Initially, Manitoba will focus on planting these trees in areas adversely affected by natural disturbances such as wildfires, forest insects and diseases. Manitoba will also form partnerships to support tree planting in Indigenous and urban communities."

The Honourable Greg Nesbitt

Manitoba Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development

Related Information

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

