BEAUSEJOUR, MB, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services; the Honourable Wayne Ewasko, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lac du Bonnet; and His Worship Ray Schirle, Mayor of Beausejour, announced more than $42 million in funding for four water projects that will improve system efficiency and protect local communities and their environments in Manitoba.

Among these projects, joint federal and provincial funding will help build a new water treatment plant and reservoir in Beausejour. The project includes the construction of two new raw water supply wells, a pump house, and approximately three kilometres of raw water supply lines. For this project, the Government of Canada is contributing over $4.9 million, the Government of Manitoba is contributing over $4.1 million, and the municipality is contributing over $3.3 million towards eligible project costs.

In St. Adolphe, funding will support the reconstruction of the existing pump stations and gravity outfalls to meet current design codes and standards. Additionally, this project includes riverbank stability improvements as needed to ensure long-term performance of the pump stations and adjacent flood protection dike. The Governments of Canada and Manitoba are each contributing over $3.6 million to this project.

In Oakview, the Rapid City water distribution system will see significant upgrades consisting of the replacement of approximately 9,175 meters of water pipes throughout the Town of Rapid City in the Rural Municipality of Oakview. This project will benefit from a federal investment of over $2.6 million, a provincial investment of over $2.1 million, and a municipal investment of over $1.7 million towards eligible project costs.

In addition, Regional Water Supply Project in the Town of Stonewall will also receive funding from all three governments. This project will provide a regional solution to increase access to a reliable, quality water supply. The three main partner communities, Stonewall, Warren and Woodlands, will have their reservoirs upgraded to improve water treatment in the region. The federal contribution to the project is more than $11.5 million, provincial contribution is more than $9.5 million, and the municipality's contribution is more than $7.6 million.

Quotes

"Manitobans benefit when governments work together to deliver results. Alongside municipal and provincial governments, we are providing over $22.7 million to improve water infrastructure to meet the current needs of the community, support growth and ensure long-term access to, reliable drinking water.

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These kinds of infrastructure investments improve Manitoba water systems so they provide stable and reliable services with clean water and more efficient water management. Critical infrastructure projects like this one in Beausejour also stimulate local economies and support continued growth and sustainability in Manitoba communities. This investment demonstrates what can be accomplished for communities across our province when governments work together."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services

"As a local member of the community, I am happy the government is stepping up to invest in this new water treatment plant. Crucial infrastructure upgrades like this have incredibly positive impacts on the local area. These upgrades will allow the town to improve its water supply with softened treated water, and increase capacity for businesses and homeowners alike."

The Honourable Wayne Ewasko, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lac du Bonnet

"Major infrastructure projects are challenging in any community. We are thankful for the excellent relationships the Town has with our senior levels of government and our funding partners. The new water treatment plant will provide a safe drinking water source well into the future which will make the Town of Beausejour a sustainable and attractive place to live and invest, ensuring our kids and our families have clean air, water and soil."

His Worship Ray Schirle, Mayor, Town of Beausejour

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $22.7 million in these four water infrastructure projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Green Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Manitoba is providing more than $19.5 million . Contributions from project proponents total more than $12.7 million .

is investing more than in these four water infrastructure projects through the Investing in Infrastructure Program's Green Infrastructure Stream. The Government of is providing more than . Contributions from project proponents total more than . The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 million for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is delivering over for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 229 infrastructure projects since 2015. Including today's announcement, 37 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure funding stream have been approved in Manitoba for a total federal contribution of more than $572 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $610 million .

Web: Infrastructure Canada

