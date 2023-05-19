WINNIPEG, MB, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, and the Honourable James Teitsma, Minister of Consumer Protection and Government Services, announced a joint investment of more than $13.1 million to upgrade ventilation systems in 32 schools and healthcare facilities across Manitoba.

In Winnipeg, 20 schools and healthcare facilities will see upgrades because of this investment. Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, Manitoba's provincial tertiary centre for trauma, transplants, burns, neurosciences, complex cancer care and pediatric care, will see upgrades to portions of the building's Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) control systems and replace portions of the facility's existing HVAC system. The investment will also allow for replacement of equipment used to manage the facility's ability to maintain appropriate temperature conditions through all seasons.

At the Saul & Claribel Simkin Centre, a not-for-profit, government-funded facility that honours Jewish values and traditions while welcoming seniors of all backgrounds, this investment will enable the replacement of the kitchen condensing unit – creating a more comfortable environment for residents and staff alike.

Further, through this investment, the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba's Brandon location, which provides Manitobans with a range of services and supports relating to alcohol, substance abuse and problem gambling, will see upgrades to the building's HVAC system. This will keep the air fresh and healthy for patients and staff.

By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Manitobans and all Canadians.

"Proper ventilation, heating and cooling are essential to the health and well being of our communities, which is why our government is proud to support these projects. These investments in schools, health facilities, treatment facilities, and emergency services buildings across Manitoba will be able to meet the standard for air quality and ensure environmental temperatures are met."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Schools and health facilities must have the cleanest air possible. Investments to upgrading ventilation systems across Manitoba, including the St. Boniface Hospital and Churchill Health Centre, are essential for building up safer, healthier communities."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"These projects across Manitoba support people young and old at schools, seniors centres and health centres such as the Health Sciences Centre. They will improve and modernize a large number of health and education facilities, making them more sustainable in the long run and also bringing benefits to many people in our communities. We will continue to work with our provincial partners to ensure the safety of all Manitobans."

Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"The Manitoba government has remained flexible throughout the pandemic with funding for organizations and communities that have needed assistance because of the impacts of COVID-19. Schools and health-care facilities across the province will benefit from these new ventilation improvements, which are consistent with our mandate to fund important projects within the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program."

The Honourable James Teitsma, Minister of Consumer Protection and Government Services

The Government of Canada is investing $10,469,172 in these projects, while the Government of Manitoba is investing $2,697,399 toward eligible project costs.

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing toward eligible project costs. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 35 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been funded in Manitoba , with a total federal contribution of more than $14 million and a total provincial contribution of over $3.3 million toward eligible project costs.

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over toward eligible project costs. Manitoba has fully allocated its $1.178 billion dollar Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program federal allocation toward 138 projects with combined total project costs of more than $3.26 billion dollars .

has fully allocated its Investing in Infrastructure Program federal allocation toward 138 projects with combined total project costs of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

