WINKLER, MB, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Manitoba. Investments in modern, reliable wastewater infrastructure will build healthy communities, support sustainability and growth, and improve quality of life in Manitoba. Investments during this extraordinary time will help stimulate local economies while making our communities cleaner and more resilient.

Today, representatives from the governments of Canada and Manitoba announced funding for Phase 1 upgrades to the regional wastewater treatment system in the City of Winkler and the Rural Municipality of Stanley. The announcement was attended by Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services; the Honourable Cameron Friesen, Minister of Justice and MLA for Morden-Winkler; and Martin Harder, Mayor of Winkler.

This project, the first of two phases, consists of building a new mechanical wastewater treatment facility in Winkler, retrofitting the first of two existing lagoon cells, and adding two lift stations in Stanley. Approximately 45 kilometres of linear piping will be added to connect two additional communities—Schanzenfeld and Reinfeld—to the region's wastewater treatment system. Once completed, the full system will meet both federal and provincial environmental requirements, and provide increased regional capacity for wastewater treatment.

Driven by strong industrial, commercial and agricultural economies, the Winkler-Stanley-Morden region is one of the fastest-growing areas in Manitoba. Investing in the expansion of wastewater infrastructure in this region will enable continued economic growth in an environmentally sustainable manner.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $25.2 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Manitoba is providing over $21 million, and the municipalities of Winkler and Stanley are contributing $27.2 million combined.

Quotes

"Investing in essential public infrastructure is key to building healthy, vibrant and resilient communities. The Winkler-Stanley-Morden wastewater treatment project will ensure residents benefit from safe and reliable services while increasing capacity in the region for current and future development. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In recent years, population growth in the booming area of Southern Manitoba has outpaced the capacity of local wastewater infrastructure. In addition to improving costs and service delivery, the funding announced today will create economic opportunities by attracting new families, services and businesses to the area. I'm proud of the strong collaboration between federal, provincial and municipal partners that has been key to securing this important project."

Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency)

"The Manitoba government continues to deliver strategic investments in community infrastructure to help facilitate growth and improve quality of life in the province. By improving wastewater management, the region can continue to expand and grow knowing that its new facilities will meet both federal and provincial environmental regulations, have increased treatment capacity and provide a cleaner environment for the area's rapidly growing population."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

"Today's announcement of funding for this vital project represents years of work and collaboration between provincial and municipal partners. This region of Manitoba continues to expand rapidly, fueled by good jobs, a strong manufacturing sector, and excellent quality of life. We take a great satisfaction in the official approval of this project and this investment in critical infrastructure provides the foundation for years and years of strong growth."

The Honourable Cameron Friesen, Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MLA for Morden-Winkler

"This is truly a proud moment to be celebrated, and we would like to thank the Government of Canada and Government of Manitoba for this funding opportunity towards the Regional Wastewater project between the City of Winkler and RM of Stanley through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This investment will allow this region further growth, and continued economic growth of our larger region. There is a significant amount of development momentum in our community—this announcement today will help us put the infrastructure building blocks in place to carry that excitement forward for future generations."

City of Winkler Mayor Martin Harder & RM of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Overall, more than $919 million of this funding has helped support 228 infrastructure projects across Manitoba .

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-mb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Government of Manitoba: Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

www.gov.mb.ca/ICIP

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Cell: 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Judy Braun, Press Secretary, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Government of Manitoba, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

