THOMPSON, MB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada and Manitoba during this unprecedented time will help stimulate the economy and address the needs of all communities, including rural and remote communities, as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to improve roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure will create jobs, improve road safety, and ensure long-term sustainable infrastructure while building strong and well-connected communities.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, announced more than $76.6 million in joint federal-provincial funding for 17 projects to improve municipal transportation infrastructure in Manitoba.

The funding will go toward various projects such as road renewals and upgrades, bridge replacements, airport runway rehabilitation, and flood prevention infrastructure. In Thompson, $20 million in federal funding and $13.3 million in provincial funding will help renew approximately 20 km of deteriorating road infrastructure. Several other projects will see roads upgraded and resurfaced across the province, including in Portage la Prairie, Nelson House, Koostatak, and Rhineland. A bridge in Virden and the bridge between Emerson-Franklin and Stuartburn will also be replaced.

The Erickson and Russell-Binscarth airports will receive funding to replace or resurface their runways and aprons. Flood prevention infrastructure projects in Springfield and Gilbert Plains will ensure that the communities remain safe and healthy during major flooding events, and will help them adapt to the effects of climate change.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada is investing over $48.9 million in these 17 projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, federal funding is conditional on consultation requirements being met. The Government of Manitoba is also contributing more than $27.7 million to these projects.

Quotes

"Rural and northern communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been impacted by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. Together with the Province, municipalities, and project funding recipients, we're building back better and providing residents with a safe and upgraded transportation network. Thanks to federal funding of over $48.9 million, the 17 projects we're announcing today will create jobs, improve road safety, and ensure long-term sustainable infrastructure while building strong and well-connected communities. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $827 million for infrastructure projects in rural and northern communities, including roads, water infrastructure, and recreation facilities. To expand access to broadband, we have also invested over $198 million in Manitoba, which will help connect more than 86,000 households to high-speed internet. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada invests in thousands of infrastructure projects in all areas of the country, creating jobs and strengthening communities at a time when it is needed most."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"We're pleased to support projects that foster economic development by creating jobs and better connecting Manitoba communities. Manitobans depend on transportation infrastructure to help move goods efficiently to market and to get people where they need to go safely and efficiently. Our government will continue to invest in projects that improve the quality of life for residents."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

"We want to thank our provincial and our federal partners for their confidence in the course we've plotted for our city, and for recognizing the important role the north plays in the future of Manitoba and Canada. This announcement has been over three years in the making: the meetings with ministers, the long-term vision of our assets and engineering staff, and the hard decisions Council made in the 2021 budget, were all to prepare for this. Thompson is the Hub of the North: more than 50,000 people from across the region rely on our infrastructure year-round, and this investment lays the groundwork for a sustainable future for both Thompson and northern Manitoba."

Her Worship Colleen Smook, Mayor of Thompson

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more than $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects across the province since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Related product

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 17 municipal transportation infrastructure projects in Manitoba. These projects will create jobs, improve road safety, and ensure long-term sustainable infrastructure while building strong and well-connected communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $48.9 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Manitoba is funding more than $27.7 million. Project recipients, including municipalities and First Nations, are contributing over $15.4 million in total towards eligible project costs for their respective projects, which overall represent a combined infrastructure investment of $92 million.

Project Information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Brandon Keystone Centre Parking Lot Resurfacing Excavate, resurface, and perform associated line striping of the Keystone Centre parking lot $180,536 – $270,804 Clanwilliam-Erickson Erickson Airport Rehabilitation of Runway, Taxiway, and Apron Remove and replace existing asphalt on the runway, taxiway, and apron, and perform additional repairs to the base $850,539 $472,474 $94,552 Emerson-Franklin; Stuartburn Prawda School Road Inter-municipal Bridge Replace the Prawda School inter-municipal bridge $468,540* $260,274 $52,086 Gilbert Plains Municipality of Gilbert Plains Retention Dams Create four retention dams within 4.8 km north of Riding Mountain National Park $145,500* $80,825 $16,175 Grahamdale Speed Curve at Little John's Road Reconfigure the Little John's Road and Peonan Pt. Road sharp corner to decrease risk for motorists $56,925 $18,975 – Hamiota Hamiota Truck Route Network Rehabilitation Renew approximately 108 km of roadway, upgrading the weight and volume capacity within the municipal truck route network $2,467,121* $1,370,486 $274,262 Koostatak Fisher River Cree Nation Community Road Replacement Replace approximately 4 km of the Landfill East Road $2,571,728 – $857,243 Melita Town of Melita Local Road Upgrades Pave approximately 400 m of Milennium Drive and micro-seal approximately 350 m of Poplar Street and Dobbyn Street $101,395 $67,590 $33,805 Nelson House NCN Road Paving Project Phase 2 Prepare and pave approximately 7 km of roadways $3,449,258 – $1,149,753 Oakview Paving of Oak River Roads Pave six segments of five existing municipal roadways within the townsite of Oak River $240,000 $133,320 $26,680 Portage La Prairie Saskatchewan Avenue West Upgrading Upgrade approximately 1.5 km of Saskatchewan Avenue West, from 8th Street W to Elm Street $12,500,000* $8,332,500 $4,167,500 Rhineland Priority Grain Roads Rehabilitation Strategically improve four high priority rural road segments amounting to approximately 50 km $2,404,463 $1,602,815 $801,648 Russell-Binscarth Russell-Binscarth Airport Resurfacing Resurface the airport runway and apron area $369,792 $205,419 $41,109 Springfield Springfield Road Reconstruction Phase I Reconstruct approximately 2 km of Springfield Road $1,950,003 $1,299,872 $650,131 Springfield Donaldson Drain Diversion Construct a new drain through section to alleviate flooding and associated impacts in the town of Anola $223,875* – $223,875 Thompson Road Renewal at City of Thompson Renew approximately 20 km of roads $20,000,000 $13,332,000 $6,668,000 Virden 7th Avenue North Bridge Replacement Replace the 7th Avenue North Bridge $949,886* $527,662 $105,596

* For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, federal funding is conditional on consultation requirements being met.

Associated links

