WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada and Manitoba governments will partner with a number of local organizations to create home ownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income Manitobans, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced today. This $2 million initiative will provide first-time homebuyers with down payment assistance and build or renovate new homes for eligible buyers.

A total of $1.23 million will be used to provide down payment assistance to 77 eligible first-time homebuyers through these organizations:

Community Health and Housing Association, Winnipeg , three units;

, three units; City of Brandon, Brandon, 20 units;

Housing Opportunity Partnership, Winnipeg , six units;

, six units; New Journey Housing, Winnipeg , 10 units;

, 10 units; Chalmers Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation, Winnipeg , 10 units;

, 10 units; The Pas Community Development Corporation, The Pas , eight units;

, eight units; Spence Neighbourhood Association, Winnipeg , 10 units; and

, 10 units; and Manitoba Tipi Mitawa, Winnipeg , 10 units.

The remaining $723,000 will help build 16 new homes for first-time homebuyers in partnership with these organizations:

Community Health and Housing Association, Winnipeg , three units;

, three units; Housing Opportunity Partnership, Winnipeg , six units; and

, six units; and J&G Homes Ltd., Brandon, seven units.

Quotes

"Because of our government's investments through the National Housing Strategy, more Canadians are getting access to affordable homes. With this initiative, thanks to mortgage payments that are more affordable, many Manitoban families will have hundreds of dollars more each month in their pockets—money to spend on things like healthy food, sports activities for their kids, or even save for the future." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"The benefits of having a safe and stable home are significant and long-lasting, for Manitoba families. Our government is creating new opportunities for more Manitobans to become home owners, and we are pleased to partner with the federal government and community agencies on this important initiative." – The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Manitoba Minister for Housing

"I want to acknowledge and thank our federal and provincial partners for their support on this initiative. Manitoba Tipi Mitawa has been a very successful program that sees a growing number of applicants every year. This shows us the great desire for home ownership and the stability that comes with owning a home. We are pleased to announce that with this funding, we will now be able to help another 10 families move into their dream home and create roots in neighbourhoods across the city of Winnipeg." – Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

"Today's announcement will allow ten First Nations families to realize the dream of homeownership. When we help families realize their homeownership dreams, we contribute to building stability and vibrancy in our neighbourhoods and communities for current and future generations." - Harry DeLeeuw, Co-Chair, Manitoba Tipi Mitawa

Quick Facts

Manitoba Tipi Mitawa is a partnership between the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and the Manitoba Real Estate Association that helps First Nation families purchase their first home.

Since 2009, Manitoba Tipi Mitawa has helped 27 families with financial education and down payment assistance to achieve their goals of owning their first home.

These organizations were chosen following a competitive request for proposals, which closed in March, 2020.

This initiative is funded through the National Housing Strategy (NHS), which will invest more than $450 million in Manitoba over 10 years.

in over 10 years. The Canada and Manitoba governments signed a bilateral agreement to implement the NHS in June 2019 to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and to support Manitoba's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability.

and governments signed a bilateral agreement to implement the NHS in to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and to support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Since 2016, the Manitoba government has helped more than 180 households achieve home ownership. Manitoba Housing provides a wide range of subsidized housing throughout the province, supporting thousands of families. For more information on how we collaborate with community organizations, private and non-profit partners and other levels of government to create safe and affordable housing in our province, visit www.gov.mb.ca/housing.

