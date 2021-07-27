Canada and Manitoba invest $17 million in three projects to improve provincial highways and roads in rural Manitoba

THOMPSON, MB, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada and Manitoba during this unprecedented time will help stimulate the economy and address the needs of all communities, including rural and remote communities, as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to improve provincial highways and roads will create jobs, help bring goods and services closer to local markets, and build stronger, more connected communities.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Ron Schuler, Minister of Infrastructure, announced more than $17 million in joint funding to improve three provincial highways and roads in rural Manitoba.

Up to 60 km of road improvements

A bituminous rehabilitation project south of Snow Lake will restore approximately 26 km of Provincial Trunk Highway 39 from Provincial Road 392 eastward. The federal and provincial governments will each provide more than $3.9 million to the highway rehabilitation.

Provincial Road 280, near Thompson, will be upgraded over 10 km to meet demands of current traffic volume and projected trends surrounding the towns of Gillam and Sundance as well as the Community of Split Lake. The Government of Canada will invest over $2.4 million in this road upgrade with the Government of Manitoba also contributing more than $2.4 million.

South of Duck Bay, approximately 24 km of existing bituminous road will be restored by adding an additional thin lift overlay of bituminous pavement on Provincial Trunk Highway 20 between Provincial Roads 271 and 272. The Government of Canada will invest over $2 million, and the Government of Manitoba will also contribute more than $2 million to the project.

Providing communities with reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments. The Government of Canada and the Government of Manitoba are each investing more than $8.5 million toward eligible costs for these three road projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Quotes

"Rural and northern communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been impacted by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. Together with the province, municipalities, and project funding recipients, we're building back better and providing residents with a safe and upgraded transportation network. Thanks to federal funding of over $48.9 million, the 17 projects we're announcing today will create jobs, improve road safety, and ensure long-term sustainable infrastructure while building strong and well-connected communities. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $827 million for infrastructure projects in rural and northern communities, including roads, water infrastructure, and recreation facilities. To expand access to broadband, we have also invested over $198 million in Manitoba, which will help connect more than 86,000 households to high-speed internet. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, our government has invested in thousands of infrastructure projects across the country, creating jobs and strengthening the communities we call home."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, PC MP, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Restoring highway infrastructure is key to ensuring Manitobans have reliable and safe access to communities. For rural and Northern areas particularly, roadways are relied on heavily for access to goods, services, and their neighbouring communities. This announcement continues to re-inforce the Province of Manitoba's commitment to investing in safe roadways, and creating economic growth in our Northern communities."

The Honourable Ron Schuler, Minister of Infrastructure

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects across the province since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-mb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Government of Manitoba: Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

www.gov.mb.ca/ICIP

