WINNIPEG, MB, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Nature is important to our health, culture, and community well-being in Manitoba and across Canada. Conserving nature and halting biodiversity loss is necessary and requires innovation and collaboration. To this end, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are committed to working together and—in partnership with Indigenous peoples—to protect nature across the province.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Manitoba that sets the stage for the development of a nature agreement to advance nature conservation and protection across the province.

Nature agreements are designed to support work to protect critical habitat for species at risk and migratory birds, to lessen impacts and build resilience to climate change, and to address biodiversity loss through the creation and expansion of Protected and Conserved Areas. A nature agreement seeks to provide opportunities for stakeholders, such as environmental non-government organizations, conservation partners, municipalities, and others to collaborate on the stewardship of Manitoba's natural spaces and ecosystems.

Nature agreements are also intended to support and expand opportunities for Indigenous leadership in conservation and stewardship. As such, the Government of Canada has committed up to $2 million over the next year, with the support of Manitoba, to enable Indigenous participation in the development of the nature agreement. This unique collaboration will support coming together to make ambitious progress on shared nature priorities, including Indigenous leadership in conservation, as well as advancing progress on Protected and Conserved Areas and action for species at risk and migratory birds.

It will take sustained action to continue maintaining and protecting our shared natural heritage. This Memorandum of Understanding demonstrates a collective commitment to work together toward conserving 30% of land and water within Manitoba, and within Canada, by 2030. This work will also help advance domestic and international biodiversity commitments, including the implementation of Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy.

Conserving nature goes hand in hand with building resilience to the impacts of extreme weather and climate change. That is why today, in addition to this Memorandum of Understanding, Minister Guilbeault announced that the governments of Canada and Manitoba have established bilateral collaboration to advance shared climate adaptation priorities, in line with Canada's National Adaptation Strategy.

Driven by shared values to protect the environment and communities, the collaborative efforts announced today are helping to build a more sustainable and prosperous future in Manitoba and across Canada.

Quotes

"Manitoba's vast landscapes and diverse wildlife are a treasure for its people and a vital part of Canada's natural heritage and identity. As climate change and biodiversity loss continue to impact the places we call home across the country and our economy, our government remains committed to protecting wild spaces, preserving biodiversity, enhancing climate resilience, and ensuring Canadians have access to nature. I look forward to working with the province and Indigenous partners to build on this momentum and safeguard the ecological heart of Canada, so future generations can continue to enjoy the places we cherish."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Manitoba's unique ecosystems support local communities and Indigenous peoples by providing jobs, sustaining traditions, and contributing to the economy. Protecting them isn't just about conservation—it's about making sure they remain a resource for future generations. By collaborating with the province and Indigenous partners, we're taking real action to preserve these landscapes."

– The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

As of December 2023 , 11.1% of Manitoba is protected or conserved in the Canadian Protected and Conserved Areas Database. The goal is to conserve 30% of land and water within Manitoba , and within Canada , by 2030.

, 11.1% of is protected or conserved in the Canadian Protected and Conserved Areas Database. The goal is to conserve 30% of land and water within , and within , by 2030. Since 2018, the Government of Canada has invested more than $80 million in area-based conservation projects in Manitoba .

has invested more than in area-based conservation projects in . Within the heart of Manitoba , the Riding Mountain Biosphere Reserve spans over 3,000 square kilometres and encompasses a breathtaking array of landscapes, from rolling grasslands and dense forests to pristine lakes and meandering rivers.

, the Riding Mountain Biosphere Reserve spans over 3,000 square kilometres and encompasses a breathtaking array of landscapes, from rolling grasslands and dense forests to pristine lakes and meandering rivers. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada , extreme weather events caused $8.9 billion in insured losses in 2024 alone. The new bilateral collaboration between Canada and Manitoba on adaptation is in line with the National Adaptation Strategy, which sets out a long-term vision for adaptation action.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]