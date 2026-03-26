HAMILTON, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Active transportation is a sustainable, cost-effective and efficient way to get around. The Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund (ATF) is about building safe, connected and convenient sidewalks, bike lanes and multi-use trails that will help communities to get more active while reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

The Government of Canada is supporting the City of Hamilton in their plans to deliver more than 150km of cycling infrastructure through their Accelerated Active Transportation Implementation Plan. A federal investment of more than $240,000 will support the construction of more than 500 metres of new bike lanes and multi-use paths around Victoria Avenue. Once complete, the project will improve connections between the upper and lower city, the north end and the downtown core.

Specifically, this investment will support the construction of about 370 metres of barrier separated two-way cycle track, 120 metres of new multi-use paths, along with the installation of new signage and road markings and construction of a new bike share hub. Most of these improvements will be made along Victoria Avenue, between Hunter Street and Stinson Street. Upgrades on Stinson Street (between West Avenue and Victoria Avenue) will also be undertaken.

This ATF investment is in addition to previously announced funding totalling $270,000 to support planning and capacity building for future active transportation infrastructure in Hamilton.

Quotes

"Every year, Hamilton welcome more people to our roads, transit system and neighbourhoods. By helping more residents move easily and safely on foot and by bike, we are reducing our environmental impact, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and making it easier for everyone to get around in our community. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in active transportation here in Hamilton and across the country."

Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and the Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Hamilton is moving forward with investments that make it easier for residents to get around safely and affordably. Expanding cycling routes and multi-use paths helps connect neighbourhoods, supports healthier lifestyles, and gives people more options for how they travel across our city. I want to thank the Government of Canada for partnering with Hamilton to help accelerate these improvements and strengthen active transportation options that will keep Hamiltonians moving easily and efficiently."

Mayor Andrea Horwath, City of Hamilton

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $249,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Hamilton is contributing $166,000.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Hamilton's Cycling Master Plan and Accelerated Active Transportation Implementation Plan

https://www.hamilton.ca/city-council/plans-strategies/master-plans-studies/hamiltons-cycling-master-plan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, City of Hamilton, [email protected]