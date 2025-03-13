Memorandum of understanding underscores importance of tourism to national economies

ATHENS, Greece, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Travel and tourism play an important role in promoting economic growth, developing destinations and strengthening understanding between peoples. They also reinforce cooperation and diplomatic relations between countries.

Today, at a meeting in Athens, Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism for Greece, and Karine Asselin, Ambassador of Canada to Greece, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of tourism. Both countries committed to enhancing cooperation and exchanging views on travel and tourism to help inform approaches and create opportunities to enhance tourism flows between the two countries. Key areas of focus include institutional cooperation, the exchange of information and data related to travel and tourism, and the sharing of best practices on climate action in tourism.

Canada and Greece have a growing trade and investment relationship, underpinned by the Canada–European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). In 2024, bilateral merchandise trade with Greece was $645.8 million.

Canada and Greece have a rich history rooted in our shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. We both take pride in the strong bonds and close cultural ties between our two countries. With nearly 300,000 Canadians of Greek origin and with many Canadians living, working and studying in Greece, our relationship is tied together by our people.

The Government of Canada looks forward to a strengthened bilateral relationship with Greece and the opportunity to showcase its tourism sector to more international visitors, to the benefit of communities across the country.

"This MOU with Greece will strengthen bilateral trade ties with an important European partner and will serve to open up new opportunities for both countries in the tourism sector. By working together, we're making it easier for Canadians and Greeks to explore and enjoy each other's countries while supporting economic prosperity for both."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

"Tourism plays a pivotal role in the expression of cultural heritage and identity, and the bonds forged are at the heart of this journey for Canada and Greece. By working together, both nations can positively influence the growth and resilience of the tourism sector, bolstering its sustainability for years to come."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Every day, tourism businesses showcase their rich cultural heritage and the traditions of their people to visitors from around the world. Today, Canada and Greece, through the signing of this memorandum of understanding, have deepened their commitment to cooperation—promoting mutually beneficial flows of travellers. Through the open exchange of sector best practices and shared values of ecological stewardship, both nations will enhance their resilience and the vitality of the tourism sector now and in the future."

– Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Since its application, the Canada-EU free trade agreement is continuing in an impressive upwards trajectory. This MOU on tourism will contribute to the momentum and close ties between Greeks and Canadians, with important economic benefits."

– Karine Asselin, Ambassador of Canada to Greece

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Canada , the Prime Minister of Greece , Kyriakos Mitsotakis , visited Montréal and Toronto on March 24 and 25, 2024. During the visit, the two leaders issued a joint statement.

, the Prime Minister of , , visited Montréal and on and 25, 2024. During the visit, the two leaders issued a joint statement. In 2023, Greek tourists spent about $6.9 million in Canada , approximately $2.1 million more than in 2022.

in , approximately more than in 2022. According to data from UN Tourism, Greece consistently ranks as a top-ten European destination for Canadian travellers.

consistently ranks as a top-ten European destination for Canadian travellers. Canada and Greece have enjoyed good trade relations for many years. In 2023, two-way trade in services totalled $2.2 billion—$371 million of this total was related to travel spending by Canadians.

and have enjoyed good trade relations for many years. In 2023, two-way trade in services totalled billion—$371 million of this total was related to travel spending by Canadians. In 2023, services exports to Greece were $481 million , while imports were over $1.7 billion .

