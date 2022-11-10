OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada along with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announced an investment of $322,710 in seven Alberta communities. This funding will help them make data-driven decisions about key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

The Town of Penhold is receiving $50,000 to centralize asset management data, which will make it easier to find the age, cost and condition of each of their assets.

is receiving to centralize asset management data, which will make it easier to find the age, cost and condition of each of their assets. The Town of Sylvan Lake is receiving $50,000 for its stormwater data collection and model update project which will provide data for the geographic information system and update the existing stormwater model with current and accurate data.

is receiving for its stormwater data collection and model update project which will provide data for the geographic information system and update the existing stormwater model with current and accurate data. The City of Brooks is receiving $50,000 to complete the first phase of the improvement plan that will address the highest priority actions over the first 12 months of the two-year plan, like improving asset management policy, developing a standardized system for grading the condition of the city's assets, and improving risk assessments.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"With accurate and up to date data, municipalities in Alberta and across Canada can make better planning decisions and ensure sound maintenance of the infrastructure their communities rely on in their day to day lives. Working with our local and provincial partners, we are helping communities in Alberta acquire the resources, training, and information they need to manage their assets efficiently while building economic resiliency and improving the quality of life for all citizens."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems – strong asset management is key to building stronger communities. That's why FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is here to help communities in Alberta and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to make better investment decisions."

Taneen Rudyk, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program.

The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

It provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

The $110-million program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested so far $64 million in 1,517 municipal asset management projects.

program, funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, has invested so far in 1,517 municipal asset management projects. Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

