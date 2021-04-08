Canada and FCM support green innovative projects in five Quebec communities

LACHINE, QC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians live in cleaner, healthier communities when municipalities develop innovative solutions to reduce pollution, improve energy efficiency, and find new uses for public infrastructure.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) continue to make strategic investments through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to support more sustainable communities. GMF is funded by the Government of Canada and delivered to municipalities by FCM.

Today, Anju Dhillon, Member of Parliament for Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Garth Frizzell, President of FCM, announced $991,200 in GMF funding for feasibility studies, plans and pilot projects in five Quebec communities.

In the Montreal borough of Lachine, a plan will be developed to transform a former industrial area into a green neighbourhood for 4,500 new households designed to meet sustainable development objectives, including a reduction in greenhouse gases and improved access to public services and infrastructure. The development plan involves a consultation process as well as studies on an urban heating and cooling system, a structured transportation plan as well as a waste management and recovery plan.

In the Matane region, the Société d'aide au développement des collectivités will conduct a feasibility study in collaboration with the University of Sherbrooke on methods of recycling and reclaiming wind turbine blades to prevent them from ending up in landfills.

In collaboration with the City of Quebec, the Town of Lac-Delage will conduct a pilot project to preserve Lake Saint-Charles, the main local source of drinking water, and to meet environmental standards. The municipality will use a new technology, developed by the Centre de recherche industrielle du Québec, to treat industrial and municipal wastewater within the existing aerated pond system.

In the municipality of Val-Joli in the Eastern Townships, a pilot project will redevelop a building formerly occupied by a gas station and convenience store into commercial and residential space. The land will also be rehabilitated using a new state-of-the-art technique, which will be used for the first time in Quebec.

Following public consultations, the Municipality of Adstock will re-examine its land use plans and urban planning practices by integrating sustainable development principles and taking into account the impact of climate change.

"Investing in innovative solutions is essential to making our communities healthier and more resilient. The green projects we are announcing today will help Quebec communities become more eco-efficient, protect the environment and therefore improve the quality of life of citizens. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Anju Dhillon, Member of Parliament for Dorvall-Lachine-LaSalle, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We're investing in a greener future for Quebec's communities. Together, we are lowering emissions to build a sustainable future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources

"Municipalities are important partners in climate action. These local and innovative projects throughout Quebec will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create cleaner, healthier communities for generations to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local governments influence half of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. That means local action is critical. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, this is what's happening: municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart climate solutions. Empowering this local expertise is vital to meeting Canada's national climate goals. When orders of government work together and take action on climate, we're building more resilient communities."

Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a $1.65 billion program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by FCM.

and delivered by FCM. Since 2000, GMF has helped bring over 1,360 projects to life.



GMF projects have cut 2.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions—the equivalent of taking 608,000 cars off the road.



GMF supports local innovation that can be replicated and scaled up across the country to tackle Canada's climate challenges.

GMF has created over 11,650 jobs across the country.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and rural and northern communities. In Quebec , the Government of Canada has invested more than $6.5 billion since 2015 in more than 1,000 infrastructure projects under the Invest in Canada plan.

Website: Infrastructure Canada

