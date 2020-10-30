COATICOOK, QC, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians live in cleaner, healthier communities when municipalities develop innovative solutions to reduce pollution, improve energy efficiency, and find new uses for public infrastructure.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) continue to make strategic investments through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to support more sustainable communities. GMF is funded by the Government of Canada and delivered to municipalities by FCM.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Garth Frizzell, President of FCM, announced more than $261,000 through GMF for plans and feasibility studies to bring greener solutions to Quebec communities.

The Regional County Municipality (RCM) of Coaticook will do a feasibility study to determine the most sustainable and efficient ecocentre model for processing and recovering agricultural plastics and other waste that is often overlooked—like the tubing used in maple syrup production. The goal is to meet the needs of the RCM's 12 rural communities while increasing its waste recovery rate to 70 percent annually.

The Town of Neuville will study the feasibility of renovating the Saint-Francois-de-Sales-de-Neuville church's parking lot to avoid stormwater runoff into the Saint-Lawrence River. They will investigate how to treat the rainwater to eliminate contaminants, and promote water recovery and reuse. They will also use the study to explore ways to reduce the heat generated by the site through the planting of trees and other vegetation.

The Municipality of Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton will do a feasibility study on the greenest and safest way to remediate a contaminated property in the heart of the village that it recently acquired for a future community development project. The study will help define the extent of the contaminated site of the former garage and gas station, and establish a remediation plan.

In the Municipality of Bolton-Est, the funding will be used to find the greenest way to rehabilitate a sandpit to build a new residential neighbourhood to attract young families and revitalize the community. The study will integrate sustainability considerations such as preserving ecological corridors, managing water runoff, the densification of spaces, walkability, and creating mixed-use spaces.

Quotes

"Residual materials management is an important issue in Quebec and the federal government, in collaboration with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, supports our communities in reducing their carbon footprint and operating more efficiently. The studies being carried out in Coaticook, Neuville, Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton and Bolton-Est are an important step in promoting a healthier environment and more sustainable community development."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are investing in the green projects we need to grow our economy, save Canadians money, create jobs and achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Municipalities are important partners in climate action. Their local solutions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions will build upon the national work already underway to protect our environment, strengthen local economies, and create well-paying jobs in communities across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local solutions—scaled up—deliver major national impact, like economic growth and the emission reductions Canada needs to meet its climate change goals. Whether it's through improved energy efficiency, fewer greenhouse gas emissions or stronger local infrastructure, local governments get the job done efficiently and cost-effectively because they connect solutions to local needs and local realities. Supported by our strong federal-municipal partnership, FCM's Green Municipal Fund helps municipalities do what they do best: deliver solutions that work."

Garth Frizzell, President of FCM

Quick facts

The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a $1-billion program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by FCM.

and delivered by FCM. Since 2000, GMF has helped bring over 1300 projects to life.



GMF projects have cut 2.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions—the equivalent of taking 608,000 cars off the road.



GMF supports local innovation that can be replicated and scaled up across the country to tackle Canada's climate challenges.

GMF has created over 11,700 jobs across the country.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in more than1,000 infrastructure projects in Quebec.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The new Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

