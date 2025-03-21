OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Improving the energy efficiency of homes is a smart investment that helps Canadians lower energy bills, reduce their carbon footprint and create healthier, more comfortable living spaces.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Rebecca Bligh, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced $27.9 million in investments through the Green Municipal Fund's Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) program to support innovative residential energy retrofit initiatives in Alberta and Ontario.

This funding will support innovative residential energy retrofit initiatives across Canada, making energy efficiency upgrades more affordable and accessible for homeowners while also improving indoor air quality, enhancing home comfort, and driving local economic growth.

Alberta : A $12.9 million investment in the Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) will help Airdrie , Spruce Grove , Pincher Creek , and Taber launch or expand financing programs that enable homeowners to make energy-efficient upgrades. By reducing financial barriers, these programs will help residents improve home energy performance while supporting Alberta's transition to a cleaner, more resilient economy.

Ontario : A combined $15 million investment will support home energy retrofit programs in Lanark County and Dufferin County, helping thousands of homeowners access financing and incentives to reduce their energy consumption and emissions. The Better Homes Lanark initiative aims to retrofit an initial 400 homes with CEF funding, while Lanark County plans to expand the initiative over time to achieve thousands of retrofits by 2040. This effort prioritizes households facing high energy cost burdens while also fostering local workforce development in the energy efficiency sector.

All initiatives aim to help homeowners access energy-efficient retrofits and reduce emissions in their communities, some programs offer targeted support for low-income and vulnerable populations. These retrofits will also contribute to long-term affordability by lowering energy costs for homeowners while generating new opportunities for local green jobs. The projects are funded through GMF's CEF initiative, which helps municipalities deliver energy financing programs for low-rise residential properties. Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE), utility on-bill financing and third-party lending partnerships are just some examples of financing models used by municipalities delivering residential energy programming.

Quotes

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians. At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, this federal investment of over $27 million through the Green Municipal Fund's Community Efficiency Financing program will help Canadians across the country access home energy retrofits. By making energy upgrades more affordable and accessible, homeowners can lower their energy bills and reduce emissions. Investments like the one we are announcing today help to deliver on Canada's commitments to drive local economic growth, create jobs and help communities that want to benefit from the clean energy transition."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change and climate action, and communities of all sizes are showing climate leadership at a time when we need it most. The Green Municipal Fund empowers them to get results on the ground. Our Community Energy Financing initiative has helped over a thousand homeowners coast-to-coast afford much needed energy efficiency upgrades that help them save on energy bills, while also creating local jobs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "

Rebecca Bligh, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

About the FCM's Green Municipal Fund

FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.87 million tonnes, funded nearly 13,000 person-years of employment, enabled nearly 30,000 sustainable affordable housing units, and contributed $1.2 billion to the national GDP via the more than 2,100 approved projects. GMF manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.

