Canada and FCM Invest in Energy Efficiency in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - In communities across the country, Canadians are experiencing the impacts of climate change. By investing in initiatives that lower emissions and increase the resiliency of communities, we are creating good, middle-class jobs and building Canada's low-emissions energy future.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and Garth Frizzell, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), today announced a $14.1-million investment through FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) and drive cost savings in communities in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

The $14-million investment is provided through GMF's Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) initiative to support PACE Maritimes (Property Assessed Clean Energy), a multi-provincial program that will operate in Stratford and Charlottetown, P.E.I., and Wolfville, N.S. The program will finance residential projects for energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy storage across the three municipalities. Additional targeted programs in Wolfville and Charlottetown will provide rebates to support fuel switching from oil and lead pipe replacement.

In addition, $175,000 in funding is going to the City of Charlottetown to study the feasibility of undertaking energy retrofits for 22 of its municipal buildings to reduce energy consumption and improve user comfort and safety.

CEF helps communities of all sizes implement innovative local financing programs that directly help homeowners cut their GHG emissions, make their homes more energy-efficient, comfortable and affordable, and create local jobs and keep the local economy moving.

These initiatives are one way that GMF continues to build on its 20-year record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects like this that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions.

The government supports smarter energy initiatives that build a healthier and cleaner future while creating new jobs and driving economic prosperity for all Canadians.

"By investing in municipal home-energy initiatives, we can lower our emissions at the local level, improve energy cost savings and increase home comfort for residents in Stratford, Charlottetown and Wolfville. Together, we can improve residential infrastructure and work to meet Canada's climate change goals."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Climate change is measured globally but felt locally. We are investing in lowering emissions, helping Canadians save money by reducing their energy bills and creating jobs. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Green Municipal Fund will incentivize homeowners to access retrofits and energy evaluations. Efficient homes mean lower utility bills, less pollution and cleaner air. This investment is a positive step toward lowering Canada's emissions while also making homes in Charlottetown, Stratford and Wolfville more comfortable, affordable and sustainable."

Sean Casey

Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"By investing in this program, we're not only supporting the local economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Wolfville, we're also helping residents live more comfortably in their homes while reducing their energy costs."

Kody Blois

Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants

"The investments will help cities and communities of all sizes reduce emissions, create jobs and help Canadians make their homes more comfortable and affordable while working toward achieving our country's climate change goals. That's the success of FCM's Green Municipal Fund. Today's announcement with our federal partners helps communities in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia build a greener, more sustainable Canada."

Garth Frizzell

President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"Here at the City of Charlottetown, we are committed to doing our part to combat climate change. The climate crisis is the single biggest threat to municipalities such as ours. The PACE program will allow us to add another tool to our belt as we continue the work of reducing our carbon emissions here in Charlottetown. We are excited to get to work and very grateful to be working alongside great partners".

Philip Brown

Mayor of Charlottetown

"The Town of Stratford is committed to reducing the impact of climate change and seeing a reduction in our overall community greenhouse gas emissions. This program is one opportunity for us to assist residents in making changes that will be better for our environment and demonstrate our commitment to reaching our targets."

Steve Ogden

Mayor of Stratford

"This investment will support Wolfville residents as they work to increase home comfort while reducing household greenhouse gas emissions. This is an important part of Council's plan to address the serious issue of climate change and we are happy to be working with other communities on this impactful initiative."

Wendy Donovan

Mayor of Wolfville

"By linking smaller towns and cities together, across provincial boundaries, PACE Atlantic CIC is providing expertise and specialist skills where individual communities don't have capacity. Our integrated approach is to make the switch to energy savings and a lower carbon community simple. By partnering with municipalities, we can help design truly integrated, consumer friendly programs that encompass marketing, technical support and financing. We are really excited to help PACE scale across Canada in 2021, which I'd call the year of climate finance."

Julian Boyle

President and Secretary, PACE Atlantic Community Interest Corporation

