Canada and FCM invest in a study to build a new energy-efficient fire headquarters in Welland

WELLAND, ON, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in community initiatives that cut pollution and support efficient local infrastructure, we can keep our air clean and build strong, healthy communities for everyone to call home. This is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart, sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and FCM President Taneen Rudyk, today announced a $23,600 investment through FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to help the City of Welland develop sustainable infrastructure.

The City of Welland will receive $23,600 to study the feasibility of building a new energy-efficient fire department headquarters on a redeveloped brownfield site that was formerly home to a large steel manufacturer. The new fire station will replace three existing stations in Welland, which will reduce building operating costs as well as fuel usage from firetrucks travelling between the three stations. Energy modelling will demonstrate the effects of various energy-conservation measures on the building's overall energy consumption, energy costs, thermal energy demand index and carbon footprint.

The Green Municipal Fund, administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To protect our environment and reduce the impacts of climate change, the Government of Canada has committed to reducing Canada's total GHG emissions by 40-45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and to reaching net-zero by 2050. The buildings sector is the third largest source of emissions in Canada and is key to meeting our objectives. Greening our homes and buildings will require all of our efforts.

With collaboration at the federal, provincial and territorial levels, the Canada Green Buildings Consultation process was announced earlier today, to support Canada's efforts towards a resilient, net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050. Input from experts and Canadians is essential to ensure that the Canada Green Buildings Strategy reflects the priorities of people living in Canada and enables all to contribute to greening our built environment. Add your voice to the discussion of reaching net-zero in the buildings sector. Have your say!

"Our government is pleased to support sustainable infrastructure in communities across Canada. Today's investment in Welland is an important step in the development of an energy-efficient headquarters for the City of Welland's firefighters. This is a great example of community-driven innovation and climate action." The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"It's critically important to have everyone in the climate fight. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that create jobs and climate resilience. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and set us on the path to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Local governments own sixty percent of the country's infrastructure. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart sustainable solutions to improve their infrastructure. We are pleased to be part of this important project in Welland, as the municipality looks at the best approach to build an energy efficient fire station. Together, we are building resilient communities, accelerating the path to net-zero and helping achieve Canada's climate goals."

Taneen Rudyk, FCM President

