OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Across Canada, municipalities are leading the way in tackling climate challenges head-on, ensuring their communities remain safe, sustainable and economically sound.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and FCM President Rebecca Bligh, announced $30 million to build resilient communities to support 30 climate adaptation projects, 17 feasibility studies, and 34 partner grant recipients through the Green Municipal Fund's (GMF) Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation initiative.

The funded projects will help municipalities address urgent climate risks by protecting infrastructure, enhancing public safety and reducing long-term costs. Funded GMF partners will provide communities with tailored training, tools and resources to build the knowledge and technical capacity needed to implement effective climate adaptation strategies.

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities are committed to working in partnership to drive investments that address climate risks, deliver tangible benefits to communities across the country, and create lasting change that improves the lives of Canadians, both now and in the future.

Adaptation in Action in local governments

The Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation initiative supports projects that address priority climate risks with practical, locally tailored solutions. Representing an investment of $17.2 million, this funding not only encompasses $16.1 million for 30 newly funded Adaptation in Action implementation projects, which range from improved flood protection to green infrastructure that reduces stormwater impacts but also includes almost $1.1 million for 17 feasibility studies that evaluate the viability of potential projects, and provide informed, strategic decision-making.

This comprehensive approach to building climate resilience demonstrates that smart investments today save money and stress tomorrow. Investing in projects and studies like these ensures that municipalities can act decisively to protect infrastructure, enhance public safety and reduce the financial risks associated with climate change impacts. This includes shoreline restoration, flood protection, and extreme heat preparedness projects as well as feasibility assessments to help municipalities make informed decisions.

To learn more about LLCA please visit: greenmunicipalfund.ca/local-leadership-climate-adaptation. The next round of Adaptation in Action funding will be available Spring/Summer 2025.

Partnering for long-term success

Today's announcement also includes the recipients of GMF's Partner Grants. These grants empower a network of organizations to create and deliver training and resources that help municipalities across Canada take bold steps in their climate adaptation journeys.

This year, 34 recipients have been awarded $13 million in funding to deliver adaptation training to local governments. This training will continue over the next two years and provide municipalities with technical assistance and collaborative training to address critical climate risks.

Through workshops, hands-on learning, and tailored tools, these partners are working to close the knowledge gaps, build technical expertise and encourage collaboration across regions. The calibre of these partnerships reflects FCM's commitment to equipping local government with the knowledge and support they need to succeed.

Details about upcoming training and events supported by GMF Partner Grants are available online.

"Our federal government is committed to working alongside municipal leaders to tackle our greatest challenges and support communities from coast to coast in preparing for both current and future climate risks. Climate change is causing more frequent extreme weather events across the country, and municipalities have been at the forefront of helping their residents stay safe and recover. Today's investments are a crucial step in supporting local initiatives that will help build safer and more resilient communities for generations to come."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Every dollar we invest in adaptation helps municipalities protect their communities and critical infrastructure while saving as much as $13 to $15 in future recovery costs. These projects are about building stronger, building better, and building for tomorrow."

"When communities have the right knowledge and training, they're better equipped to take on the challenges of climate change. These grants are about giving municipalities the tools they need to lead with confidence and create stronger, more adaptable communities."

– Rebecca Bligh, FCM President

About FCM's Green Municipal Fund

FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.87 million tonnes, funded nearly 13,000 person-years of employment, enabled nearly 30,000 sustainable affordable housing units, and contributed $1.2 billion to the national GDP via the more than 2,100 approved projects. GMF manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.

Launched in June 2024, the Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) is a $530-million initiative funded through the Government of Canada's Adaptation Action Plan and National Adaptation Strategy to help municipalities across Canada build long-term climate resilience.

LLCA funding supports municipalities at every stage of climate adaption, from capacity building and planning to project implementation.

LLCA implementation project funding provides funding support up to $1 million and prioritizes equity and nature-positive solutions.

LLCA feasibility study funding provides funding support up to $70,000 for studies that assess the viability of climate adaptation projects with expected eligible costs of up to $1 million.

for studies that assess the viability of climate adaptation projects with expected eligible costs of up to . Partner grants under LLCA fund organizations that design and deliver training to help communities advance their climate adaptation knowledge and skills.

Every dollar invested in climate adaptation is estimated to save $13 to $15 in future costs related to disaster recovery and infrastructure damage.

For details about all the implementation projects and partner grant recipients included in today's announcement, please see the backgrounder on FCM's website.

