GATINEAU, QC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is acting to strengthen Canada's economic and security interests by deepening cooperation with trusted international partners. In a global economy where access, security and innovation are key to growth, Canada is ensuring its industries are well positioned to compete and succeed.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Québec Lieutenant, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada has signed a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) with the European Space Agency (ESA).

This agreement delivers concrete benefits for Canadians and for Canada's space and technology sectors. By enabling the secure exchange of classified and sensitive information, it removes key barriers that have limited Canadian companies' access to high-value ESA programs.

With this agreement in place, Canadian firms will be better positioned to compete for contracts, participate in advanced research and development, and integrate into major international supply chains. This means more opportunities for Canadian workers, stronger growth for innovative companies and greater returns for Canada's economy.

The agreement will support the development of dual-use technologies such as space-based sensing and communications systems, while also advancing capabilities that are essential for disaster response and national security. It will strengthen collaboration with like-minded partners and ensure Canada remains competitive in a sector that is increasingly strategic to economic growth.

Canada's long-standing partnership with the ESA has already created significant opportunities for Canadian industry. As the only non-European cooperating state since 1979, Canada has secured access to programs, infrastructure and expertise that support domestic innovation. This strategic partnership advances Canada's broader international objectives by strengthening collaboration with like-minded partners, supporting innovation, and enhancing Canada's global competitiveness in the space sector.

By moving forward with this agreement, the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian businesses, creating high-quality jobs and ensuring that Canada remains a strong and reliable ally in the global space economy and security cooperation.

Quotes

"This agreement is about strengthening Canada's position in a highly competitive global space economy and delivering real benefits for Canadian workers and businesses. As the only non-European cooperating state with the European Space Agency, Canada is uniquely positioned to take advantage of deeper collaboration. This agreement will help Canadian companies access high-value programs, build international partnerships and drive innovation here at home, while ensuring sensitive information is protected."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Québec Lieutenant

"Canada's partnership with the European Space Agency reflects our commitment to working with trusted allies to advance shared economic and security interests. This agreement strengthens our ability to collaborate on innovation, protect sensitive information, and deliver results for Canadians. It reinforces Canada's role as a reliable partner, while supporting growth, resilience and leadership in the global space sector."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Canada's defence operations are increasingly linked to space-based capabilities. Strengthening secure cooperation with the European Space Agency reinforces our leadership in space security and ensures we can operate more effectively alongside allies in support of international and NATO-related missions. As a sovereign capability identified in Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy, space security is not only critical today, it is central to the future of global security."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State, Defence Procurement

"This agreement marks an important step in the evolution of our long-standing partnership with Canada. In today's geopolitical context, secure and trusted cooperation is not only essential – it is strategic. By enabling the exchange of classified information, we are unlocking new opportunities to advance critical technologies, strengthen our industrial ecosystems and reinforce our collective capacity to act. Together, Europe and Canada are building a partnership that combines security, innovation and shared ambition in support of our common priorities."

Dr. Josef Aschbacher

Director General of the European Space Agency

Quick facts

The formal signing took place at the 2026 Space Symposium, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 14, 2026. Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency, and Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), were signatories.

This agreement marks the sixth General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) signing since December 2024 as efforts to fortify Canada's relationships with key, like-minded partners continue.

GSOIAs are negotiated by Public Services and Procurement Canada's Industrial Security Sector, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence.

25 Canadian post-secondary institutions and 4 research organizations have collaborated with the ESA, fostering STEM education, internships, and training opportunities, while enriching Canada's scientific ecosystem.

Between 2018 and 2024, Canadian entities received 233 ESA-funded contracts worth approximately $192 million CAD. For every dollar invested by Canada in ESA programs, Canadian companies typically see a threefold return in follow-on business.

Canada's involvement in ESA programs supports: earth observation (e.g., RADARSAT, Envisat) satellite communications climate monitoring and sustainable development contributions to international missions like the James Webb Space Telescope and lunar exploration



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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]; Media Relations, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]