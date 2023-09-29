VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia along with the City of Vancouver announced combined funding of more than $91 million for a major affordable housing project that will build 154 new homes for people living and working in Vancouver.

The 17-storey building is located at 981 Davie Street, in the heart of Davie Village. The project will be a mixed-use development and will include 154 residential units and commercial space. The project will be designed to passive house standards for exceptional energy efficiency, using less heating and cooling energy than conventional buildings and reducing operating costs. It is also built with mass timber, which reduces carbon emissions and reduces the building's overall carbon footprint.

Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenity space including a garden, quiet space, fitness and play area, outdoor dining and BBQ area, and an outdoor deck overlooking Davie Street. Two underground levels will provide 13 vehicle parking spaces and 259 bike parking spaces.

The project is owned and operated by Community Land Trust in partnership with McLaren Housing Society. Community Land Trust is a non-profit society established by the Co-operative Housing Federation of BC whose purpose is to create, preserve, and steward permanently affordable homes. McLaren Housing Society provides safe, secure, and affordable housing and support services for individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS to increase the opportunity for improved health, wellness, independent living, and sense of community.

The first two floors will be the new home for QMUNITY, a non-profit organization that works to improve queer, transgender, and Two-Spirit lives. Qmunity offers programs and support services including free counselling, information, referrals, and one-on-one support. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2026.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$15.4 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF)

from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) $27.8 million contribution from the provincial government, through BC Housing, including approximately $17.33 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and $10.47 million in Cost Pressure grant funding

contribution from the provincial government, through BC Housing, including approximately through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and in Cost Pressure grant funding $33.7 million in land equity from the City of Vancouver

in land equity from the $10.7 million from the City of Vancouver for the QMUNITY space

from the for the QMUNITY space $3.6 million in DCC and regional DCC waivers from the City of Vancouver and Metro Vancouver

Quotes:

"The Government of Canada is taking action and delivering concrete results in Vancouver and across the country. The project announced today is a prime example of how working with all levels of government and non-profit organizations will bring much-needed housing to Canadians. This is an all-hands-on-deck approach that shows the federal government's leadership with the National Housing Strategy is working." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Solving the housing crisis isn't just about building more homes, but also about meeting the unique needs of those communities. This new building will not only provide 154 units of housing in the downtown core and close to transit, but it will also allow residents to live close to where they work, reduce their commute times and increase their quality of life. When people feel supported their community, we all benefit."– The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

"This project is a great example of the rental housing our government is working in partnership to build, so people can live affordably in the community they call home, close to the services and care they rely on. I am thankful to all levels of government, along with our many community partners, for their partnership to help make this building a reality." – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing for British Columbia

"By building and securing 154 new affordable homes for families, seniors, and people living with low and modest incomes, we help build a healthier community in the West End, and downtown." said Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End. "This project also helps fulfill a longtime dream for a home for Qmunity, BC's LGBTQ2s+ resource centre, while also providing dedicated housing for low-income people living with HIV/AIDS. This is a good day for our community." – Spencer Chandra Herbert, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vancouver-West End

"This development marks another investment in our City for a community of people who deserve safety in place with support services. As evidenced by our approximately $48 million investment, the City of Vancouver is committed to delivering more affordable housing for the 2SLGBTQI+ community. We are proud of the strong relationships this project demonstrates; all levels of government and non-profits working together to deliver exactly what the community wants and needs." – Ken Sim, Mayor, City of Vancouver

"Safe, secure, and affordable homes involve an assembly of solutions and working with all three levels of government. With this investment, Community Land Trust in partnership with McLaren Housing Society, will be providing 154 homes to individuals and families living and working in Vancouver. We are proud of all involved on this project and the continued support to increase the availability housing in BC." – Tiffany Duzita, Executive Director of Community Land Trust

"Stable housing is fundamental to health and hope. McLaren Housing Society, in strong partnership with the Community Land Trust, and with the unwavering support of local, provincial, and federal governments, is thrilled to embrace the opportunity to create new subsidized homes for people living with HIV. This initiative stands as a powerful testament to our steadfast commitment to supporting and empowering individuals living with HIV." – Ilm Kassam, Executive Director of McLaren Housing Society

"QMUNITY's new home at 981 Davie Street is a dream that 2SLGBTQIA+ communities in BC have been working towards for over four decades. This building is more than a foundation layed of bricks, but a home. A home where we can provide dignified experiences in employment and service to those within queer, trans, and Two-Spirit communities across all of British Columbia. A new home eliciting the new realities of queer, trans, and Two-Spirit people that differed from the segregated and oppressed spaces in the city 40 years ago. This building is our renewed hope in providing accessible services for all 2SLGBTQIA+ folks across BC." – Anoop Gill, Executive Director, QMUNITY

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 advanced $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Additional Information:

