VICTORIA, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of people are top priorities of the governments of Canada and British Columbia. Supporting local infrastructure during this extraordinary time will help create jobs, support local economies, and make our communities more inclusive and more resilient.

Today, Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood—Port Kells, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Mike Farnworth, British Columbia's Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced funding to upgrade ten fire halls across the province. They were also accompanied by Ron Richert, Fire Chief for the City of Quesnel.

Upgrading fire halls will improve critical services to residents through more efficient facilities and reduced response times. These upgrades also help meet seismic requirements and operational needs in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Furthermore, investing in essential facilities will extend these buildings' service life.

Among these projects, the City of Quesnel will undergo renovations to bring the facility up to current building and accessibility codes and standards, and increase the lifespan of the building by 15 to 20 years. These upgrades will provide a change room for female firefighters, increase the size of apparatus bays, increase public safety, decrease occupational hazards, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

In the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, the deteriorating foundation of the fire hall building will be replaced. The existing foundation condition puts the fire hall and public works building at risk of further damage and limited operations. Once the structural foundation is replaced, the building will be better able to provide continued service operations.

In Thompson-Nicola, both the Vavenby and Blackpool Fire Halls will undergo construction of an additional apparatus bay to safely house a Structural Protection Unit (SPU), a large storage unit for fire protection equipment. These types of SPUs help respond more quickly and effectively, and to help protect assets such as individual homes, cabins, ranches and other businesses.

The Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are investing over $8.8 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's new COVID-19 Community Resilience stream. Canada is contributing over $7.1 million, and B.C. is contributing more almost $1.7 million.

"Together with B.C., we are investing in critical community infrastructure that will accommodate fire response equipment, and support local firefighters and communities. More efficient and safer fire hall infrastructure can help reduce emergency response time, which can save lives. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across Canada, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood—Port Kells, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm pleased to be working with our federal partners to improve fire safety in British Columbia. Our firefighters work hard each and every day to keep us safe, and we have to do our part to ensure they have the tools necessary to safely manage fires in their communities. This infrastructure funding a positive step forward in greater public safety around the province."

The Honourable Mike Farnworth, British Columbia's Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.3 billion in over 550 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 550 infrastructure projects under the Investing in plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

For projects that are federally funded at 80 per cent, British Columbia contributed 20% to provide a total cost share of 100 per cent.

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Ashcroft Ashcroft - Ashcroft Fire Department Hall Retrofit Expand the apparatus bay, renovate changing areas, and upgrade fire station to improve emergency response times. $550,887 $137,722 Harrison Hot Springs Harrison Hot Springs - Fire Hall Renovation Expand and renovate the facility to meet COVID-19 and seismic requirements. $600,000 $150,000 Hixon Hixon Volunteer Fire Department Society - Hixon Fire Hall Upgrade Expand the fire station to accommodate operational needs in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. $831,926 $207,982 Lake Cowichan Cowichan Valley - Mesachie Lake Fire Hall Retrofit Renovate the fire hall including installing new HVAC system plumbing, electrical and mechanical works, installing flooring, as well as upgrading the kitchen, bathroom, and roof to reduce energy usage and extend service life of the fire hall. $280,000 $70,000 Northern Rockies Northern Rockies Regional Municipality - Fire Hall & Public Works Structural Foundation Replacement Replace the structural foundation of the building to ensure continued operations of the fire hall and public works building. $1,437,836 $359,459 Port McNeill Port McNeill - Fire Hall Upgrades Upgrade the fire station including replacing the roof, flooring, and bay door as well as installing a generator to help minimize response time in emergencies. $271,138 $67,785 Quesnel Quesnel - Fire Hall #1 Upgrades Renovate the fire hall to increase seismic structural stability, bring the facility up to current building and accessibility codes and standards, provide a changing room for female firefighting volunteers, increase the size of the apparatus bays, decrease occupational hazards and lower GHG emissions. $2,022,912 $505,728 Seabird Island Indian Band, First Nations of Seabird Island Band - Fire Hall Addition and Renovation Renovate and expand the Seabird Island Fire Hall to provide space to properly physically distance and accommodate modern fire apparatus in the current fleet. Addition of washroom, shower and training space will better allow the fire department to follow COVID-19 protocols.



$446,890 $0 Thompson-Nicola Thompson-Nicola - Vavenby Volunteer Fire Hall Addition Construction of an additional apparatus bay at the Vavenby Fire Hall to store fire protection equipment. $385,252 $96,313 Thompson-Nicola Thompson-Nicola - Blackpool Volunteer Fire Hall Addition Construct an additional apparatus bay at the Blackpool Fire Hall to store fire protection equipment. $316,252 $79,063

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Jordan Turner, Director of Communications, Emergency Management BC, 236-478-0210, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

