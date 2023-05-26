WHISTLER, BC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country, the Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs, and His Worship Jack Crompton, Mayor of the Resort Municipality of Whistler, announced a joint investment of more than $16.1 million to support four water infrastructure projects across British Columbia.

In Whistler, this investment will support the construction of a new water treatment plant in the south. It will also enable the replacement of an existing well pump, the decommissioning of one well and two chlorine dosing systems, and the construction of approximately 600 metres of new water main. This work will ensure wastewater is properly treated and improve the connection with the Whistler Main system.

Additionally, this investment will support three water infrastructure projects in the District of Lantzville, the Village of Kaslo, and the Village of New Denver. These upgrades will improve water treatment services in these communities, protect local environments, and build more resilient communities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investing in infrastructure projects that preserve our clean water and environment is essential to the health and well-being of Canadians and a priority for the Government of Canada. The funding announced today will support water infrastructure improvements in communities across British Columbia, including a new, modern water treatment plant for Whistler. These projects will ensure residents have a high quality of water treatment, helping build cleaner, healthier, and more resilient communities."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast -- Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our beautiful coastline and fresh drinking water are reasons that make British Columbia beautiful. This joint water infrastructure investment will ensure communities, big and small, have the support they need to thrive, while also protecting the environment for future generations. It will allow communities to not only focus on providing upgraded water service to people, but to also focus on other important priorities."

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The infrastructure upgrade for south Whistler's water supply will help us improve our water quality and give the option to share water with Whistler Village and throughout our community, when necessary. This upgrade is something we have wanted to put in place for a long time and we are grateful to the federal and provincial governments for their support in bringing the project to fruition."

His Worship Jack Crompton, Mayor of the Resort Municipality of Whistler

The Government of Canada is investing $5,037,011 in these projects, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $6,803,076 and recipients are contributing $4,306,221 .

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing and recipients are contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, there have been 97 investments in infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $530.8 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $258.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

