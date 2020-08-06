NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Investments in community infrastructure by the governments of Canada and British Columbia benefit communities by getting projects underway that meet their needs, address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and help them restart their economies.

Strategic investments in community infrastructure play a key role in strengthening local economies, and making sure British Columbians have access to the services and the cultural and recreational networks they need to build resilient communities.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Bowinn Ma, Member of the B.C. Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver-Lonsdale, on behalf of Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing celebrated funding for trail system improvements at the Grouse Mountain Regional Park, which will enhance the overall access, experience and safety for park users.

The existing plaza area on the main trailhead will be expanded so that families and hikers at any level can experience the Grouse Grind Trail. Approximately 2,900 m of the British Columbia Mountaineering Club Trail will be reconstructed and realigned. The addition of trail connections, interpretive and way finding signs, kiosks and viewpoints will also help ensure a safe and pleasant experience for all park users.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.3 million in this project through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of British Columbia is contributing more than $1.1 million.

The Grouse Mountain Regional Park is one of 46 projects announced on July 3 that are receiving more than $114.3 million in joint federal and provincial funding under the CCRIS across the province to improve community, culture, recreation and health facilities.

"Investing in recreation infrastructure creates vibrant communities where people want to live and work. The Grouse Mountain project will create jobs and support active living for residents and visitors of all ages for years to come. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Grouse Mountain Regional Park is world renowned and is visited by many local residents year-round. Many North Shore residents already know how hiking improves health and well-being and we're excited to contribute to enhancing this popular recreation area and promote even more active living in the community."

Bowinn Ma, Member of the B.C. Legislative Assembly for North Vancouver-Lonsdale, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Partnerships between the Province of British Columbia and Government of Canada allow us to protect nature and create spaces where current and future generations may enjoy the outdoors, close to home. This kind of collaboration is absolutely critical if we are to achieve the conservation and climate action goals that are so important to the residents of Metro Vancouver."

Sav Dhaliwal, Chair, Metro Vancouver Board of Directors

"Though Grouse Mountain Regional Park is best known for its popular trails, it is also home to extensive forests and streams that provide year-round habitats for a variety of wildlife and plant species. We're grateful for the support of the Government of Canada and Province of BC that will help us realize the vision for this spectacular park that features world-class outdoor recreation and extensive ecological protection."

John McEwen, Chair, Metro Vancouver Regional Parks Committee

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested $4.2 billion towards 525 infrastructure projects across British Columbia under the Investing in Canada plan.

