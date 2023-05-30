NELSON, BC, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Brittny Anderson, Member of Legislative Assembly for Nelson-Creston, Her Worship Janice Morrison, Mayor of the City of Nelson, and Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit, announced a joint investment of more than $2.4 million to support the construction a new transit exchange in Nelson.

Located in downtown Nelson, the new transit exchange will feature bus shelters and up to six bus stop zones. It will provide residents and visitors with better access to the heart of the city, and will increase the West Kootenay Transit System's future service levels, improve the region's transit network and facilitate connections with local active transportation networks.

The new transit interchange will help build a better-connected city that allows residents to access amenities safely and efficiently, while making the most of cleaner means of travel.

This investment will also enhance public safety and improve the road and pedestrian infrastructure around the new interchange.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting projects that better connect our communities, getting people where they need to go safely and efficiently. Today's announcement will help Nelson residents and visitors access all that the city has to offer by improving public transit service and connections with active transportation networks. We will continue to invest in projects that make life better for Canadians and support a future with less vehicles on the road. "

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in public transit infrastructure is essential for creating vibrant communities and connecting people to the places they need to be. The construction of a new transit exchange in Nelson is an example of how our government is taking action to make transit more accessible, life more affordable, and reduce GHG emissions in our community."

Brittny Anderson, Member of Legislative Assembly for Nelson-Creston, on behalf of the Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"We are thrilled to announce the joint funding for a new transit exchange in the City of Nelson. This project will help enhance accessibility and connectivity for our residents and visitors and improve access to the heart of our city. The new transit exchange demonstrates our commitment to building a better-connected community and supports bolstering our transit network and fostering seamless connections with our regional transportation network. By investing in transit options, we are actively contributing to the aspirational goals of our climate action plan, NelsonNext and ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all."

Her Worship Janice Morrison, Mayor of the City of Nelson

"BC Transit is committed to providing a reliable public service and I am thankful to work with our government partners to improve the efficiency, reliability and experience of transit in Nelson. By doing so, we are providing an incentive for all people to choose public transit over cars, benefitting the community and the environment."

Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $858,266 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $988,828 and the City of Nelson is contributing $578,207 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing and the is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 41 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been approved in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.87 billion and a total provincial contribution of over $2.8 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Government Communications and Public Engagement, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, 250 356-8241; Janice Morrison, Mayor, City of Nelson, [email protected]; BC Transit Communications, 250-880-1303, [email protected]