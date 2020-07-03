Canada and British Columbia invest in infrastructure in the Vancouver Island region to create jobs and strengthen communities

PORT ALBERNI, BC, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - New investments in community infrastructure by the governments of Canada and British Columbia will benefit Island communities while also supporting economic recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic by getting projects under way and meeting communities' needs as they restart their economies.

These investments will play a key role in strengthening local economies, and helping ensure all British Columbians have access to the services and cultural networks they need to build resilient communities.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Scott Fraser, Member of Legislative Assembly for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 22 projects on the Island under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations will build a new culture centre to provide the community with a language training room, a kitchen, dedicated areas for the production and the sale of arts and crafts, multi-purpose rooms, and washrooms. The facility will also have a multi-purpose field with bleachers for soccer and softball, and a presentation stage with stands for outdoor cultural events.

The Town of Ladysmith will build a new Arts and Heritage Hub at the site of the town's historic machinery shop to showcase local culture and history, and highlight the town's positive relationship with the Stz'uminus First Nation. This hub is part of a waterfront redevelopment plan to support community development and will provide space for art exhibitions, performances and special events.

Among the other projects receiving this funding are improvements to community centres, health centres, storm water management, drinking water and wastewater facilities, cultural facilities and social support hubs.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $33.2 million, the Government of British Columbia is contributing over $8.7 million and the individual applicants are contributing more than $12.2 million to these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan.

More than $23.2 million of the federal and provincial funding is going to eight projects in Indigenous communities.

Further announcements of infrastructure investments will follow in the coming months as Canada and British Columbia work together to support jobs, improve our communities, and safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

"Investing in community centres, recreation and cultural facilities means children and youth will have a safe place to play and learn, seniors have a place to meet, our clubs and groups can have a home. These facilities build strong, dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business. Together with the Province, we are supporting projects that will create jobs and bring residents new facilities and programs that will make a real difference in people's lives for years to come."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"It is more important than ever to support rural and Indigenous communities. The projects we're announcing today will help smaller communities on the Island rally now while supporting growth, helping preserve local heritage, and enhancing residents' quality of life."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"In partnership with the federal government, we are investing in infrastructure that will strengthen communities here on the island and across B.C. The construction of the Ahtaapq Creek Hydropower Project will support the Hesquiaht First Nation in their transition to cleaner energy sources and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I'm also pleased to see funding going towards several community centres in my constituency. People need public spaces and services to support their health and well-being now more than ever."

The Honourable Scott Fraser, Member of Legislative Assembly for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, on behalf of the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. The governments of Canada and British Columbia are providing more than $134 million for the first intake of project applications under the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan, and more than $94 million for the first intake under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS).

and are providing more than for the first intake of project applications under the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Plan, and more than for the first intake under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The second intake for both streams was announced on June 25, 2020 with the following funding available from the governments of Canada and British Columbia combined:

with the following funding available from the governments of and combined: CCRIS: up to $100.6 million



RNIS: up to $58.7 million

Information about the programs and applications can be found on the B.C. government website: www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program

Canada and British Columbia invest in infrastructure in the Vancouver Island region to create jobs and strengthen communities

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 22 infrastructure projects for the benefit of British Columbia's Island communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $33.2 million through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of British Columbia is contributing more than $8.7 million and the applicants (municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profits) are contributing over $12.2 million.

Of the $41.9 million in federal and provincial funding announced today, over $23.2 million will be going to eight projects in Indigenous communities.

CCRIS project Information

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Applicant Funding Capital Regional District Mayne Island Regional Trail Phase 1 Development Construction of a new 2.3 km regional trail separated from vehicle traffic along the main island road to accommodate pedestrian and cycling uses on Mayne Island. Signage will also be installed along the trail. $1,515,556 $1,262,837 $1,010,499 Cowichan Valley Cowichan Arena Chiller Replacement and Air Handling Rehabilitation Upgrades to the Cowichan Arena include replacement of the arena ice plant chiller, rebuilding the dehumidifier, and installation of an air sock to the air handling system to improve air circulation during the dry floor (non-ice) season. $134,000 $111,655 $89,345 Huu-ay-aht First Nations Community Cultural Center Construction of a cultural centre that will include multi-purpose rooms, a kitchen, washrooms, language training room, a dedicated area for arts and crafts sales and production as well as a multi-purpose field for soccer and softball with bleachers, and a presentation stage with stands for outdoor cultural events. $1,494,375 $298,875 $199,250 Gabriola Island Huxley Skatepark Project Construction of a skatepark in Huxley Park on Gabriola Island includes a covered structure, wooden benches, portable bleachers, garbage cans, new trails to connect to the bus stop and surrounding neighbourhoods, a gravel parking lot, a retaining wall, and chain link fencing. $309,480 $257,874 $206,346 Parksville Improvements to Public Spaces in Parksville Community Park Construction of a new outdoor theatre, a multi-use gathering plaza, dressing rooms, washrooms and storage space. $689,225 $574,296 $459,542 Pauquachin First Nation Legacy Gathering Space Construction of the Pauquachin Legacy Gathering Place for the expression and exploration of the Coast Salish and WSÁNEC peoples' traditional culture and history. This project includes a new unheated Big House, a heated and fully serviced band hall, new roof-mounted solar photovoltaic arrays and a back-up generator as well as landscaping, and lighting. $6,371,531 $0 $2,123,844 Port McNeill Pool Mechanical Upgrade and Heat Loop Upgrades to the pool's mechanical systems and creation of a heat loop between the pool and the Chilton Arena. $120,000 $99,990 $80,010 Saanich Gorge Soccer Association: Hampton Park Artificial Turf Replacement Project Replacement of two artificial turf playing fields at Hampton Park including general site preparation, removal of existing artificial turf, regrading existing subsurface materials, and installation of shock/drainage pad and new turf playing surface. $280,000 $175,000 $ 245,000 Sooke Scouts Canada: Cascadia Council Camp Barnard Mor Kitchen and Dining Facility Installation of a pre-fabricated kitchen and dining facility including accessible washrooms and showers. $260,366 $162,729 $227,822 Sooke Sunriver Multi-use Sport Box Construction of a multi-use sport box including concrete pads, washrooms and bleachers, emergency road and parking. $486,992 $405,786 $324,702 T'Sou-ke Nation T'Sou-ke Nation Community Complex and Health Centre Construction of a community complex and health centre including community hall, kitchen, outdoor patio, offices, washrooms and elevator. $3,893,355 $0 $1,297,785 Ucluelet Amphitrite Point Project Upgrades to the Ucluelet Amphitrite to create a gathering space for safe storm-watching while giving visitors a view into the surrounding community, cultural and natural histories. Improvements include a multi-purpose space for presentations and interpretive displays, a new wraparound deck and two washrooms. $544,320 $453,554 $362,926 View Royal Victoria Highland Games Association: Craigflower Hall Community Centre Construction of a new community centre on the Craigflower Manor heritage property including a central communal meeting area and multi-purpose meeting rooms. $1,748,400 $1,092,750 $1,529,850 Victoria Victoria Cool Aid Society: Arts Collective Maker Space Construction of an arts studio space including workstations to support vulnerable and marginalized community members, and installation of a security system. $430,360 $268,975 $376,565

RNIS project information

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Applicant Funding Bamfield Bamfield Community Hall Construction of a new hall to provide a space for community gatherings, arts and culture, weddings and funerals includes offices, washrooms, kitchen, bar, coat room, meeting room, event space, outdoor covered deck, storage room, tool shed, and parking lot with electric vehicle charging station. $673,585 $336,792 $336,793 Dzawada'enuxw First Nation Padakus Hydropower Project: Construction Phase 2 Construction of a hydropower system to reduce diesel usage, greenhouse gas emissions, and costs to produce electricity for the community. This project includes an intake structure, piping, powerhouse facility, and interconnection to micro-grid. $4,459,789 $0 $1,486,597 Hesquiaht First Nation Ahtaapq Creek Hydropower Project Construction of a 350-kW hydropower project at Ahtaapq Creek to replace the diesel-generated power that currently supplies Hot Springs Cove Village. The project includes construction of the intake, headpond, dam, penstock, powerhouse, distribution line, tributary intake system and powerhouse. $4,000,000 $0 $1,333,334 Kwakiutl First Nation Outdoor Community Sports Field Construction of a multi-use field and running track on the Kwakultl First Nation to support health and social opportunities. $517,327 $0 $172,443 Ladysmith Arts and Heritage Hub Construction of a visual art studio at the Arts and Heritage Hub in Ladysmith includes construction of a boardwalk, reconfiguration of parking, landscaping, benches, signage and bike racks. $1,837,500 $1,470,000 $367,500 Meares Island Maaqutusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society:Dock Project, Meares Island, Clayoquot Sound Dock replacement on Meares Island, which is within the traditional territory of the Ahousaht First Nation, to allow continued access to the island. The project includes the installation of a new pier, ramp and float with footings and pilings. $409,090 $136,364 $0 Port Hardy Recreation Revitalization (Arena) Renovations to the 39-year-old arena in Port Hardy include a new roof, updates to the ice refrigeration system, increased access to the arena and a new digital marquee. $1,789,688 $1,193,125 $0 Toquaht Nation t̓uk̓ʷaaʔatḥiic hišimyiły̓ak: Toquaht Gathering Place Construction of a gathering place to support the community of Macoah in the Toquaht Territory will include a lobby, washrooms, change rooms and kitchen. $1,248,000 $416,000 $0

