Canada and British Columbia invest in infrastructure in Northern British Columbia to create jobs and strengthen communities

MOBERLY LAKE, BC, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - New investments in community infrastructure by the governments of Canada and British Columbia will benefit Northern communities while also supporting economic recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic by getting projects underway and meeting communities' needs as they restart their economies.

These investments will play a key role in strengthening local economies, and helping ensure sure all British Columbians have access to the services and cultural networks they need to build resilient communities.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 24 projects in Northern British Columbia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

The Saulteau First Nations will build a new community centre to provide residents with a gathering space and fitness centre. The Community Cultural Building will include an art space, a kitchen, and meeting rooms, as well as a climbing wall, bleachers and washrooms, increasing access to fitness programs, courses, training, cultural programs and social activities for the community.

The Taku River Tlingit First Nation will build a new wastewater treatment facility to serve their community and the surrounding Atlin area. The new facility will replace a lagoon that was built in the 1980s and will help to protect the surrounding environment.

Among the other projects receiving this funding are improvements to community centres, health centres, storm water management systems, drinking water and wastewater facilities, cultural facilities and social support hubs.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $49.9 million, the Government of British Columbia is contributing over $15.4 million and the individual applicants are contributing more than $11.5 million to these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan.

More than $40.5 million of the federal funding is going to 12 projects in Indigenous communities.

Further announcements of infrastructure investments will follow in the coming months as Canada and British Columbia work together to support jobs, improve our communities, and safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

Quotes

"Investing in community, recreation and cultural infrastructure promotes people's health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business. Places like the Saulteau First Nations Community Cultural Building are the backbone of our communities and important focal points for activities that bring people together and help us grow. For the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and people in the Atlin area, modernizing their wastewater treatment will help stop overflows and protect the environment. These, along with the 22 other projects we're announcing today, will support local economies now, and bring residents new facilities and amenities that will make a real difference in people's lives for years to come."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"I am pleased to join with the federal government to invest in people and their communities. We know that these investments in public spaces, in all regions of the province, will strengthen relationships and promote mental and physical well-being. Working with local governments, Indigenous communities and other partners means that we can continue to deliver the services people count on and need right here in British Columbia."

The Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. The governments of Canada and British Columbia are providing more than $134 million for the first intake of project applications under the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan, and more than $94 million for the first intake under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS).

and are providing more than for the first intake of project applications under the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Plan, and more than for the first intake under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The second intake for both streams was announced on June 25, 2020 with the following funding available from the governments of Canada and British Columbia combined:

with the following funding available from the governments of and combined: CCRIS: up to $100.6 million



RNIS: up to $58.7 million

Information about the programs and applications can be found on the B.C. government website: www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program

Backgrounder

Canada and British Columbia invest in infrastructure in Northern British Columbia to create jobs and strengthen communities

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 24 infrastructure projects in British Columbia's northern communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $49.9 million in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of British Columbia is contributing more than $15.4 million and the applicants (municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profits) are contributing more than $11.5 million.

Of the more than $65.3 million in federal and provincial funding announced today, $40.5 million will be going to 12 projects in Indigenous communities.

CCRIS project Information

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Applicant Funding Alexis Creek First Nation Alexis Creek First Nation: Cultural Youth Centre Renovations and Addition Renovations to the cultural youth centre including installation of accessible washrooms, and improvements to its community kitchen, stage, fire safety measures, heating system and other structural components. $254,437 $0 $84,813 Salteau First Nation Saulteau First Nations Community Cultural Building Construction of a community centre including a gathering space, fitness centre, meeting rooms, kitchen, washrooms, offices, and an art space to accommodate gatherings, fitness programs, courses, training, cultural programs and social activities. $11,711,907 $0 $3,903,970 Doig River First Nation Tea Dance Circle Construction of a dance circle including foundation, earthworks, seating, arbour and canopy. $906,750 $0 $302,250 Nuxalk First Nation Nuxalk Big House Construction of the Nuxalk Nation Big House as a gathering place for the community including a central fire pit, bleachers, washrooms, commercial kitchen, dorms, dancer prep space, storage, and a false frontage on the building for traditional carvings. $3,569,173 $713,834 $475,891 Lhtako Dene First Nation Lhtako Dene Nation: George Longe Memorial Park Development Construction of a playground including swings, spring toys, climbing stones, slides, a climbing structure for older children, zipline, surfacing, and borders; installation of benches and picnic tables; landscaping of areas within park; and installation of a memorial sculpture, signage and fencing. $298,616 $59,723 $39,816 Fort St. John Festival Plaza Construction of a permanent all-season gathering space to accommodate markets, festivals, celebrations and arts and cultural events. The project includes a shed-style overhead structure, public washrooms, artistic obelisk structures, creative lighting, outdoor performance space, a moveable stage and landscaping. $1,050,300 $875,162 $700,289 Fort St. John Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club Society: Day Lodge Project Construction of a day lodge at the Beatton Provincial Park trails including deck, electrical connection works and wood-burning stove. $219,778 $137,361 $192,308 Lheidli T'enneh First Nation Ancient Forest/Chun T'oh Whudujut Enhancement Project Development of recreation facilities and amenities in Ancient Forest/Chun T'oh Whudujut Provincial Park including new riparian wetland hiking trails, interpretive centre, sweat lodge, pit house, gazebo and improved accessible amenities such as boardwalks, pathways, washrooms, access roads, parking and signage. $6,526,901 $1,305,380 $870,254 Prince George New Aquatic Centre Construction of a new aquatic centre including a 4-lane pool, leisure pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub, showers, change rooms, multi-purpose room and a new parking lot, pathways, landscaping, site finishing, outdoor lighting and signage. $5,454,793 $4,545,206 $3,636,984

RNIS project information

Community Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Applicant Funding Central Coast Regional District Great Bear Playgrounds Project Rehabilitation of the Walker Island Park playground and the Nusatsum Park playground including site preparation, installation of play surfaces and playground equipment and water features, park amenities such as benches and signage, as well as landscaping, vegetation and finishes. $541,593 $361,062 $0 Fraser Lake Wastewater Lagoon Expansion Project Construction of a fourth lagoon for flow equalization in the Fraser Lake wastewater treatment system including site preparation and grubbing, storm sewer, replacement of existing manhole, construction of a sanitary lift station and sanitary main from the lift station to flow control manhole, and installation of overflow piping, construction of perimeter fencing, and final grading of site. $889,613 $593,075 $0 Valemount Canoe Valley Recreation Centre Chiller Project Replacement of an ammonia chiller at the Canoe Valley Recreation Centre including installation of a new chiller, valves, controls, piping, oil pot, pumps, insulation, safety monitoring system, signage, lighting, and integration of heat recovery system. $166,590 $111,060 $0 McBride Robson Valley Recreation Centre Chiller Project Replacement of the 25-year-old chiller system at the Robson Valley Recreation Centre in McBride including a new system that uses less ammonia than the existing system which will result in a safer and more energy-efficient facility. $191,820 $127,880 $0 Granisle Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Upgrades to existing activated sludge wastewater treatment and installation of a new aerated lagoon, UV system and sludge dewatering. This includes rehabilitation of existing lagoons, decommissioning of the existing wastewater treatment building, construction of a new building, and installation of headworks components. $2,623,740 $1,749,160 $0 Kitimat-Stikine Telegraph Creek Boat Launch and Dock Replacement of a deteriorating boat launch and dock on the Stikine River including 'Riprap' and other shoreline retaining structures, a boat launch ramp, driving surface, landscaping, site finishing and signage. $227,308 $151,539 $0 Kitsumkalum Indian Band Kitsumkalum Community Hall Upgrades Upgrades to the Kitsumkalum Community Hall including, upgrades to the kitchen, repairs to the roof and gymnasium, installation of a fire suppression system, HVAC and back-up generator, and improvements to the interior for cultural accuracy. $1,808,491 $0 $602,831 Masset Water Treatment Plant Upgrades Upgrades to the water treatment plant that supplies potable water to Masset and Old Masset on Haida Gwaii including chemical systems, piping, mixing tanks, metering pumps, replacement of electrical systems and controls, installation of a backup generator, analytical equipment, and a secondary containment system for liquid chemicals. $744,900 $496,600 $0 Nisga'a Village of Gitwinksihlkw Ts'oohl Ts'ap Recreation Centre Upgrade Expansion of the multi-use recreation centre will include second-floor expansion with a spectator viewing gallery, additional seating, games room, offices, a meeting room, council chamber, elevator, staircases, mechanical room, new washrooms, water main extension, and a fire alarm and sprinkler system for the entire building. $2,100,484 $700,162 $0 Prophet River First Nation Ice Rink Facility Construction of an outdoor ice rink which can also be used for ball hockey, basketball and tennis in the warmer months. $1,895,662 $0 $631,888 Taku River Tlingit First Nation Taku River Tlingit First Nation and Atlin Area New Wastewater Treatment Facility Construction of a new treatment lagoon to serve the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and Atlin area residents. The project includes a facultative lagoon, a septic dumping station and sani-dump station, an infiltration basin, roadworks fencing, and the decommissioning of the existing exfiltration lagoon and $4,336,500 $1,445,500 $0 Telkwa Wastewater Treatment Plant and Sanitary Collection System Rehabilitation Rehabilitation of the lagoon and exfiltration pond including installation of a grit chamber at the wastewater treatment plant; improvements to the collection system; inspection and repair of manholes and sanitary lines; installation of flow meters, standby generators and SCADA in sanitary lift stations;

repairs to the HDPE liner, berms, cell curtains and the exfiltration basin and installation of perimeter fencing. $1,446,375 $964,250 $0 Tl'etinqox Tl'etinqox Land Based Equine Therapy Construction of a health facility to promote healing and reintegration for First Nations youth using equine-based programs including renovation of existing log cabins, construction of equine facilities and development of approximately 10 traditional living spaces and supporting infrastructure for potable water and septic. $1,910,956 $636,985 $0 Vanderhoof Cultural Centre Construction of a cultural centre to house various artifacts donated by the Saik'uz First Nation and to host cultural events and workshops. $780,000 $520,000 $0 West Moberly First Nations Culture/ Community Centre Completion of the unfinished basement of the newly constructed Health Station building to provide space for activities such as performing arts and a place to pass on traditions of the community. Works include a dining and gathering room, a storage room, a kitchen, washrooms, HVAC and utility room. $334,170 $0 $111,390

Province opens applications for infrastructure funding to build stronger communities: https://news.gov.bc.ca/22503

Associated links

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

Government of Canada takes action on COVID-19:

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/canadas-reponse/government-canada-takes-action-covid-19.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/bc-eng.html

B.C.'s Restart Plan: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/bc-restart-plan

Government of British Columbia's Infrastructure program:

www.gov.bc.ca/Investing-in-Canada-Infrastructure-Program



Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 778-584-1255, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

