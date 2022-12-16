SECHELT, BC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, the Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs, and John Henderson, Mayor of the District of Sechelt, announced a joint investment of $914,288 to upgrade wastewater treatment in the District of Sechelt.

The project will increase the District's capacity to treat wastewater by closing the existing Wakefield lift station and replacing with a new lift station. Once completed, the project will protect the nearby Strait of Georgia from accidental discharges.

The investment will build a temporary bypass lift station during construction and remove the existing station and kiosks. In accordance with best practices in climate-resilient construction, the pump station will be raised, and a retaining wall will be installed to mitigate the impacts of tidal action on the facility. Further project works include the installation of electronic flow meters that will continuously transmit data to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system and a standby generator.

In addition, the investment will improve the existing beach access and viewpoint for the Trail Bay Island, and will tie the lift station into Sechelt's SCADA system.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investing in wastewater infrastructure is critical to protecting communities and their natural environments. Once completed, Sechelt's new lift station will provide reliable, high-quality wastewater treatment for the District while keeping effluent out of local waterways. This project embodies our Government's commitment to build cleaner, healthier, and more resilient communities for everyone."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The investment we are making today will provide better services to the people of Sechelt while protecting our critical infrastructure for years to come. The Strait of Georgia is one of the gems of the west coast, and when we work together, we can create a lasting, positive impact on our environment. I want to thank the District of Sechelt and my federal counterparts for bringing this project together."

The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"As a growing community, it's imperative that Sechelt's infrastructure operates to meet our current and future needs. In this case, the Wakefield Lift Station is an important part of the wastewater system for much of West Sechelt. I appreciate the financial assistance from our government partners which has enabled us to upgrade the technical and safety features and extend the life of this important infrastructure."

John Henderson, Mayor of the District of Sechelt

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $365,715 towards this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

is investing towards this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and meeting any environmental assessment obligations.

The Government of British Columbia is contributing $304,732 through the Environmental Quality Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the District of Sechelt is contributing $243,841 . Recipients are responsible for any additional costs.

is contributing through the Environmental Quality Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, while the District of is contributing . Recipients are responsible for any additional costs. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is delivering over $33 billion for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, more than 4,500 projects totaling over $20 billion have been funded.

Infrastructure Program is delivering over for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for funding approval. To date, more than 4,500 projects totaling over have been funded. Including today's announcement, the Government of Canada has invested more than $2.6 billion in more than 395 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in British Columbia .

has invested more than in more than 395 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Infrastructure Program in . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

