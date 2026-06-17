Canada and British Columbia announce the grand opening of new supportive homes in Chilliwack

CHILLIWACK, BC, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Government of British Columbia, announced over $50.6 million in combined funding to help build supportive housing in Chilliwack. Located at 45867 Trethewey Ave, Phoenix Pathways is a four-storey building with 49 supportive homes, 22 of which will be complex care homes, and 42 shelter spaces.

The supportive homes are studio-sized units with a kitchen, bathroom, and furniture such as a bed and couch. Support services will include 24-hour staffing, daily meals, life skills and employment training, access to health supports and connections to community services. The 22 complex care homes will also have enhanced daily on-site health, cultural, and social supports provided by Fraser Health.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"We are committed to working across governments, and across sectors, to offer housing help for those who need it most. The Phoenix Pathways project will provide safe, secure homes for some of Chilliwack's most vulnerable residents – people whose need is greatest, and urgent. Our government is proud to be one of the partners making this development happen." – Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Helping more people experiencing homelessness come indoors and have services is essential to their health and well-being. We know communities need our support, and we are continuing to build safe places for people to go during vulnerable times. Our communities are safer and stronger when we work together to care for one another. We will continue to deliver effective solutions to support people experiencing homelessness." – Christine Boyle, B.C. Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"Housing is foundational to well-being. It allows people to build stability, strengthen their well-being, and pursue the goals that matter most to them. With continuity of care and strong community connections, people can move from temporary shelter to permanent housing, and from stabilization to greater independence," Justine Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Society

"By embedding enhanced health services right where people live, we can make sure that care needs are being met with in a timely way with compassion and respect. Bringing a dedicated team of nurses, social workers and other health care providers together to support people close to home will reduce barriers to care and better assist individuals on their path to improved health and well-being." - Natalie McCarthy, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Integrated Health Services Area East, Fraser Health

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years. The program was co-designed with the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada and the co-op housing sector to ensure it addresses the sector's unique needs, including capacity-building support for applicants.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for Rowat-Tretheway Supportive Housing includes: $2.4 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $48.2 million from the province through BC Housing's Supportive Housing Fund



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Since 2017, the Province has more than 99,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 600 homes in Chilliwack.

To learn how B.C. is working to deliver more homes for people, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/homesforpeople

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]